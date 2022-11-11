West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer

He showed no mercy to a 7 year old autistic boy, why would ANYONE think or even grant mercy to this poor excuse of a man. They jury should be ashamed. I hope the photos they showed during the trial haunts every single one of them the rest of their miserable lives. May the Lord not show them mercy, they don't deserve it.
This is so sad it makes my heart hurt to think that we live among such evil not crazy pure evil he should have to endure the same pain he made that innocent child feel before he killed him we shouldn't have to support him in prison people like that should be put to death as soon as court is over
Jesus says "What you do to one of these little ones,you do to me" so sad this great big powerful man beat and killed a child who was helpless there will be a payday little one.
Related
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
‘Beyond Disturbing’: Authorities Say 13-Year-Old Pulled Trigger, 15-Year-Old Drove Getaway Car in Music-Motivated Murder of 19-Year-Old
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
These Sisters Tried To Start a Business. Police Seized Their Cash and Accused Them of Being Drug Traffickers
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
N.Y. mom arrested for allegedly letting 10-year-old son get 'large' tattoo on his arm at motel
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car
Crocodile Mauls Child to Death in Front of Horrified Parents
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Man Charged With Manslaughter Due to Untimely Death of an 11-Year-old Boy After Being Bitten by a Snake
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 143