NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 17 points in Fordham’s 79-61 win against New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Quisenberry made 5 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rams (2-1). Khalid Moore added 16 points and had five rebounds. Antrell Charlton shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO