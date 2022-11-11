ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

bc.edu

That Party Spirit!

Reunion 2022 brought with it laughter and a new set of happy memories on November 4 and 5. Hundreds of alumni from classes ending in 2 and 7 celebrated at the Four Seasons in Boston. Festivities included a meet-the-new-dean reception Friday and a party Saturday for members of the BC Law Dean’s Council followed by Reunion Dinners for each class.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board to consider field donations, Burbank Ice Arena lease

READING — A handful of local athletic facilities will be the topic of conversation at Tuesday’s Select Board Meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the board will vote to accept the gift of a new baseball field at the Joshua Eaton School, discuss the future location of pickleball courts in Reading and hear a presentation from the Reading Ice Arena Authority and discuss a lease renewal for the property.
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Tanners respond in 'non-playoff' football game

WOBURN — These “non-playoff” games always come with a bit of the unknown. There is the unknown opponent and the unknown motivation. Fortunately for Woburn, the Tanners always seem to conjure up that motivation and go play football. In a matchup of first-round Division 2 playoff losers...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Pair of commercial caterers moving to Olympia Avenue warehouse

WOBURN - The City Council recently sanctioned a Mississippi-based food service provider’s proposal to replace tenant vacancies in an Olympia Avenue warehouse with a pair of commercial catering companies. During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council unanimously agreed to issue a special permit to Trio Community Meals,...
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates examines radio calls before deadly Taunton crash

TAUNTON, Mass. — Radio transmissions reviewed by 25 Investigates show members of the Massachusetts State Police were involved in a coordinated effort with 3 local police agencies to find a drug suspect who allegedly attempted to run down a trooper before a crash that killed an innocent driver. A State Police spokesperson maintains there was no police pursuit.
TAUNTON, MA

