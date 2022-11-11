Inflation has caused many Texans to use credit cards to help make ends meet. This has led to an increase in families struggling to pay credit card debt, who will be further impacted as the Fed raises interest rates. While the rate hikes don’t immediately impact most users, credit card rates are adjustable, and borrowers may find their credit card interest rates and minimum payments are increasing in the months following the rate hikes. The good news is that there are some options to combat this problem.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO