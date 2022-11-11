ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin animal shelter flooded by ‘hundreds’ of offers to adopt dogs who survived plane crash

A Wisconsin animal shelter that rescued 53 dogs from a plane crash on Tuesday has received “hundreds” of offers to adopt the lucky survivors.The Human Animal Welfare Center of Waukesha County (HAWS) told The Independent that it had been inundated with donations and inquiries about the hounds, who were being flown from Louisiana to Wisconsin for adoption."Our phones haven't stopped ringing all day,”said HAWS communications specialist Jennifer Smieja. “The response from our community has been absolutely overwhelming."We have had so many people that have inquired about adopting, or is there some way they can help with donations, or come in...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Saving a teen from a rare, life-threatening cyst on the brain

An MRI revealed a teen had a dangerous, life-threatening cyst in his brain that could cause death at any moment. His parents immediately sought help at NewYork-Presbyterian, which has a dedicated pediatric neuro ICU.

