Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
CBS Austin
Festive Fun Show: Fairmont Austin creates a feast with the least amount of work for you
Central Texas, we're talking about one of our favorite subjects--food! But not just any meal, the granddaddy of them all--Thanksgiving. At Fairmont Austin they have the feast with the least amount of work for you. Whether you're planning a staycation or just want to order a full spread to go,...
CBS Austin
"Make you Move" Mozart's Coffee Roasters 15sec dance contest could win you up to $5000!
Mozart’s is always the place to be for an amazing holiday light show in Austin, and this year they’re adding an Interactive Light Up, LED dance floor to get you off your feet and dance before or after you “Get Lit! Up” with lights fantastic. To...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!
Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
CBS Austin
The Black Makers Market happening at Republic Square makes local gift giving easier
As many Texans make their holiday shopping lists one place to pick up some great presents is at The Black Makers Market at Republic Square Park. Joining Chelsey Khan to chat about this organization are Lolita Rodriguez and Christina-Ante Woodson. The Black Makers Market is happening November 18, 2022 from...
Austin man rents out theater for free 50-kid ‘Black Panther’ screening
"Wakanda Forever" is the sequel to Marvel Studios' 2018 film "Black Panther."
A Matthew McConaughey-Inspired Ranch Opened An Hour Away From Austin
Hard liquor and ranch life usually get along pretty well, but if you add Matthew McConaughey to the equation things start to get weird. And by the equation, we mean a Matthew McConaughey-inspired ranch that a bourbon distillery recently opened an hour away from Austin. The Longbranch Ranch was opened...
CBS Austin
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Is Back In April
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy festival is bringing back over 100 comedians to downtown Austin for two weeks of stand-up, podcasts, parties, screenings, cast panels and more. This year’s fest features two weeks of headliner performances at the Paramount Theatre, the State Theatre, and other larger venues from April 12-23, along with a four-day comedy club binge at over 10 walkable, intimate venues to end the fest in a frenzy. Badges are on sale now, and you can find more info at moontowercomedyfest.com.
Eater
A Team of Austin Hospitality Greats Turns Spider House Cafe Into a New Bar
A new bar, Tweedy’s, is opening in the former Spider House Cafe space near the University of Texas campus. Tweedy’s is open as of November 4 at 2906 Fruth Street in the North Campus neighborhood. Tweedy’s will serve cocktails, wine, and draft beer, with food truck Golden Tiger...
Happy Hour? Have You Been To This TEXAS H-E-B Which Has A Bar?
Who Knew? A little grocery shopping, some BBQ, and a Cold One? If you go shopping at this H-E-B in Texas, you can definitely order a drink before you hit up Aisle 5 or 6, or 7!. • H-E-B IN AUSTIN FEATURES A BAT AT MUELLER CONNECTED TO IT!. Look,...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
CBS Austin
What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Secure a spot in Austin's growing tech industry
People will have as many as twelve different jobs during their professional careers. Those changes may take them on a different path from the one they thought they’d have when they earned their undergraduate degree. Often, especially here in Austin, that can mean a career in the tech field. Dr. Art Markman of UT Austin's Extended Campus joined Trevor Scott to talk about “What’s Next” for people who are looking to enter the tech field, specifically computer science.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
80-story tower planned for Downtown Austin would be tallest in city, state
AUSTIN, Texas — A new tower planned for Downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state. Local developer Wilson Capital has announced new plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
Police hoping for new leads in 1995 murder in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 27 years since Stephen Arevalo's death, but Austin police and Arevalo's family haven't given up hope that the case will one day be solved. On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department's Missing Persons/Cold Case Unit put out a call asking anyone with new information to come forward and help solve Arevalo's murder.
fox7austin.com
Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond
AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
CBS Austin
Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
easttexasradio.com
Pflugerville ISD Teacher Fired For Saying He Was Ethnocentric
A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”
