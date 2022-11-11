Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz sees only one Big Ten team making the College Football Playoff

In terms of the first two editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, count Lou Holtz among those who think the committee got it all wrong.

In the first installment of the College Football Playoff , released two weeks ago, the rankings had an SEC team followed by a Big Ten program atop the rankings:

No. 1 Tennessee

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Georgia

No. 4 Clemson

No. 5 Michigan

Now, with losses from Tennessee and Clemson over the weekend, it is now Georgia atop the rankings followed by Ohio State and Michigan. TCU lept up to fourth.

Holtz, a former NFL and college head coach who won the national championship with Notre Dame in 1988, doesn’t think that the CFP rankings make sense.

“I think they’re going on games that have been played so far. I try to look at it… what is going to happen in the future,” Holtz said on the Crowd’s Line. “To have Ohio State (at) two and Michigan (at) three is ridiculous. Because one of them is going to lose when they play one another. Tell me who you think is going to win!”

Holtz and Mark May appear on the weekly ‘Crowd’s Line’ program. The duo used to appear on various ESPN platforms.

From the Big Ten, Holtz only thinks that one team is likely to make it through to the College Football Playoff. Michigan plays at Ohio State in the regular season finale with the winner of that game likely to be favored in the following week’s Big Ten Championship Game.

“I think the winner of that game will make the playoff but the loser, if it is very close or in every time may very well end up with two teams from the Big Ten in the playoff,” Holtz said of Michigan at Ohio State. “The playoff right now is a big mess. It could be a team from the Pac-12, it could be a team from the Big 12. I really don’t know but we’re going to find out. There is no way in the world that Michigan ends up there if they lose to Ohio State.”

