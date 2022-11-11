Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
CBS Austin
Giant robotic printers are at work in Georgetown building a first-of-its-kind neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A fleet of robots is building a futuristic community in Georgetown. The giant robotic printers could revolutionize how homes are built. That’s because 3D-printed homes are designed to go up faster and cost less than traditional homes. “It’s very innovative. It’s a new method,” said...
CBS Austin
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Is Back In April
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy festival is bringing back over 100 comedians to downtown Austin for two weeks of stand-up, podcasts, parties, screenings, cast panels and more. This year’s fest features two weeks of headliner performances at the Paramount Theatre, the State Theatre, and other larger venues from April 12-23, along with a four-day comedy club binge at over 10 walkable, intimate venues to end the fest in a frenzy. Badges are on sale now, and you can find more info at moontowercomedyfest.com.
CBS Austin
COLD CASE: Police still searching for clues to East Austin murder 27 years later
The Austin Police Department says it's still working to break a murder cold case from 27 years ago. Stephen Arevalo was found stabbed to death Thursday, November 23, 1995, outside an East Austin home in the 900 block of E 6th Street. APD says the 30-year-old was dropped off at...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
Winning is something that the state of Texas loves doing, especially in the sports world, but it seems this concept goes beyond scoring goals and scoring a huge boost to Texas Lottery players' bank accounts.
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
CBS Austin
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin
Plugerville ISD student reacts to teacher being fired after making racist remarks
AUSTIN, Texas — In Pflugerville Independent School District a middle school teacher has been fired after he was recorded making racist comments and admitting to his class, he’s a racist. Audio of his comments has been shared with CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard. For legal reasons, we can’t show...
CBS Austin
One injured in motorcycle crash in west Travis County
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene near the intersection of Hamilton Pool Road and Hammetts Crossing just after 3:30 p.m. ALSO | Two injured...
CBS Austin
Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
CBS Austin
One killed, another injured in two car crash in NE Austin
A two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical injury Sunday evening. This happened in the 9300 block of the East U.S. Highway 290 service road. Austin-Travis County EMS took the critically injured victim to Dell Seton. Two others were also at...
