Festive Fun Show: Love and Boat takes your water adventure to new levels

If you're looking for a unique adventure this Fall season then we have the perfect outing for you! Whether you're looking for a fun and intimate date, or want to get together with friends or family, Love and Boat offers an amazing experience, and everything you need while out on the water, taking in the beauty of Lake Austin! Love and Boat launches from Jessica Hollis Park and you can make your reservation online or by giving them a call.
CBS Austin

Festive Fun Show: Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50th anniversary

This season synonymous with giving back, and our friends at Abacus are committed to the community the serve. This year they are supporting our Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, a cause near and dear to our hearts at CBS and Telemundo Austin. On top of that, we're celebrating the golden...
CBS Austin

The Black Makers Market happening at Republic Square makes local gift giving easier

As many Texans make their holiday shopping lists one place to pick up some great presents is at The Black Makers Market at Republic Square Park. Joining Chelsey Khan to chat about this organization are Lolita Rodriguez and Christina-Ante Woodson. The Black Makers Market is happening November 18, 2022 from...
CBS Austin

What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Secure a spot in Austin's growing tech industry

People will have as many as twelve different jobs during their professional careers. Those changes may take them on a different path from the one they thought they’d have when they earned their undergraduate degree. Often, especially here in Austin, that can mean a career in the tech field. Dr. Art Markman of UT Austin's Extended Campus joined Trevor Scott to talk about “What’s Next” for people who are looking to enter the tech field, specifically computer science.
CBS Austin

Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
CBS Austin

Pickleball meets roundnet: Paddlesmash is getting rave reviews

Many Texans have heard of pickle ball and spike ball perhaps you've even played! Now there is a new outdoor game called Paddlesmash that is getting rave reviews! Co-founder of Paddlesmash, Scott Brown is joins Chelsey Khan to share more about this fun outdoor game!. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Is Back In April

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy festival is bringing back over 100 comedians to downtown Austin for two weeks of stand-up, podcasts, parties, screenings, cast panels and more. This year’s fest features two weeks of headliner performances at the Paramount Theatre, the State Theatre, and other larger venues from April 12-23, along with a four-day comedy club binge at over 10 walkable, intimate venues to end the fest in a frenzy. Badges are on sale now, and you can find more info at moontowercomedyfest.com.
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin

One injured in motorcycle crash in west Travis County

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene near the intersection of Hamilton Pool Road and Hammetts Crossing just after 3:30 p.m. ALSO | Two injured...
CBS Austin

Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
dallasexpress.com

New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets

A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
CBS Austin

One killed, another injured in two car crash in NE Austin

A two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical injury Sunday evening. This happened in the 9300 block of the East U.S. Highway 290 service road. Austin-Travis County EMS took the critically injured victim to Dell Seton. Two others were also at...
