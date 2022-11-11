Read full article on original website
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
natickreport.com
Obituary: Mary Laurette Murdock Thompson, active in the Natick Historical Society, Eliot Church
Mary Laurette Murdock Thompson of Natick and Wellesley died on November 10, at Mary Ann Morse (rehabilitation center) in Natick. Her hundredth year was passed comfortably at Heritage (assisted living facility) of Framingham. Mary Thompson grew up at Harvard University, where her father, Kenneth Murdock, was a dean and house...
natickreport.com
Spires restored on South Natick church-turned-acrobatics school
The extensive work going on inside the former Sacred Heart Church at 28 Eliot St., in South Natick to transform it into an acrobatics and circus school is generally not yet visible to the public. But the replacement of once decaying spires on the front of the building in the John Eliot Historic District has been turning heads.
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
fallriverreporter.com
Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away
A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill; Greenhouse reopens for dining; Lab & office building sold for $4.2M
We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill at Natick Mall. The Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill has just opened on the second floor food court at Natick Mall, so we paid the new restaurant a visit for lunch on a weekday afternoon. There was a short line, and it moved quickly.
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Cicilline celebrates opening of new cocktail bar in Providence
Clementine is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline.
Mayor: Shooting death of 16-year-old girl in New Bedford wasn’t random
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell tells 12 News detectives have made progress in the search for her killer.
Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
whdh.com
Family, friends mourning after NH crash kills groom, seriously injures bride days before wedding reception
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Days away from their wedding reception, friends and family members of a Saugus couple are heartbroken after the groom was killed and bride was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had already eloped in August, but their wedding...
NECN
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Malden police offer free brew to repeat coffee thief, if he surrenders
MALDEN – Police are looking to find a man who is suspected of stealing numerous packages of coffee from a Malden store, and they're willing to buy him his new brew if he comes forward.After sharing photos of the man, police asked him to come to the Malden police station "to make things right." He has allegedly stolen packages of coffee over a span of several months."In exchange for your cooperation, we will make every effort to buy you a cup of coffee from a local Malden business, as we recognize how important good coffee is," police posted.Police described this as a "one-time offer."
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Zulieka Rivera, 15, is 5'5" tall and has brown and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slippers. Anyone with information about her location is asked...
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
