ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natickreport.com

Spires restored on South Natick church-turned-acrobatics school

The extensive work going on inside the former Sacred Heart Church at 28 Eliot St., in South Natick to transform it into an acrobatics and circus school is generally not yet visible to the public. But the replacement of once decaying spires on the front of the building in the John Eliot Historic District has been turning heads.
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away

A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
FALL RIVER, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
NATICK, MA
NECN

Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
DEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Malden police offer free brew to repeat coffee thief, if he surrenders

MALDEN – Police are looking to find a man who is suspected of stealing numerous packages of coffee from a Malden store, and they're willing to buy him his new brew if he comes forward.After sharing photos of the man, police asked him to come to the Malden police station "to make things right." He has allegedly stolen packages of coffee over a span of several months."In exchange for your cooperation, we will make every effort to buy you a cup of coffee from a local Malden business, as we recognize how important good coffee is," police posted.Police described this as a "one-time offer."
MALDEN, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy