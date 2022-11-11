Read full article on original website
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
Presidents Bush and Obama Mistakenly Think We Need Their Warnings About Disinformation
This week, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be at conferences lecturing about democracy and apparently warning against the spread of disinformation. Yes, it's a real "[checks notes]" meme moment. The Bush administration launched a post-9/11 war that had almost no relationship with the terrorists responsible, based on bad intelligence and misleading the public about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, was dependent on him selling Americans a lie that they would be able to keep the health insurance they had.
Blake Masters' Defeat Should End the GOP's Fealty to Trump and the Big Lie
Republican challenger Blake Masters, a darling of the new right who said "libertarianism doesn't work" and vowed to wield government power in all sorts of illiberal ways, will not be the next U.S. senator from Arizona. While the votes are still being counted, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly has an insurmountable lead, according to Cook Political Report.
Pay Attention to Policy, not 'Narratives'
As a policy wonk, I view each election as a calculation of which candidate is most likely to advance the limited-government policies that I favor. It's rarely an easy choice given that neither of the major parties is particularly libertarian and smaller parties tend to be goofy and have almost no chance of winning.
Federal Gay Marriage Bill Returns to Senate for Lame-Duck Session Vote
After suspending consideration of a bill that would legally enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage in September, Senate supporters yesterday announced they were moving forward again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) officially filed the Respect for Marriage Act on Monday to start the process of trying to get it passed.
Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Frivolous Lawsuit Against Political Opponents
A federal district court judge in Florida has imposed sancitons on several attorneys who represented Donald Trump in a sprawling lawsuit alleging various Democratic operatives conspired to spread false information about him. The ruling is here and the NYT's Charlie Savage reports on the decision here. From the decision:. Rule...
COVID Lockdown Helps Bounce Democratic Governor in Nevada
While a national political audience, eyeing the razor-thin margin for partisan control of the United States Senate, eagerly awaits the nail-biting finish between incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D–Nev.) and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, people who actually live in Nevada have just made a more forthright decision about how their lives were governed during the height of COVID-19: They didn't like it.
Impersonators Are Already Running Amok Under New Twitter Rules
On Wednesday, Twitter rolled out its new Twitter Blue program, under which anyone can pay $8 per month to get a blue checkmark emoji next to their name. Blue checkmarks on Twitter previously signified that an account holder's identity had been verified—and this is still how the blue check is used on other social media platforms, such as Instagram. But under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter is rolling out a weird and confusing new system under which the blue check sometimes means someone's identity has been verified and sometimes doesn't.
A Michigan Mayor Tried To Stop Constituents From Criticizing Her. Now, They're Suing.
"I'm gonna talk over you. This gonna be one of those meetings ya'll never seen before," Monique Owens, Mayor of Eastpointe, Michigan, told one constituent during a September city council meeting. Owens repeatedly attempted to shout down speakers during the meeting—even while other council members urged her to stop. For...
Jared Polis' Success Shows That Democrats Can Win Without Embracing Big Government
Colorado has resoundingly voted to reelect Governor Jared Polis—a Democrat with strong libertarian leanings and a proven track record in supporting issues from school choice to eliminating the state's income tax. Jared Polis—once called "the most libertarian governor in America" by Reason's Nick Gillespie—was reelected by Colorado voters by...
Biden Administration to Require Federal Contractors to Report and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced that it would be proposing a new regulation to require federal contractors to report on and reduce their greenhouse gase emissions. From the White House Fact Sheet:. In support of President Biden's Executive Orders on Climate-Related Financial Risk and Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs...
Defense & National Security — West in uproar after Russian missile hits Poland
The United States is on high alert after a Russian missile strike in Poland killed two people on Tuesday, an incident that could signal a major turning point for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. We’ll share what we know of the strike and the U.S. and NATO response, plus an...
The U.S. Is Entangled in Ukraine for the Long Haul
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was expected to be quick. It would take a few weeks, maybe, or even mere days for forces from Moscow to sweep into Kyiv. But Ukraine's dogged self-defense soon upset those expectations, and, nine months into the conflict, U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine appears to be an open-ended commitment. Even with Russia retreating from Kherson City and other areas of Ukraine, American guns and money will keep flowing to the nation for the foreseeable future.
Balkinization Symposium on Andrew Koppelman's " Burning Down the House: How Libertarian Philosophy Was Corrupted by Delusion and Greed"
The Balkinization website is currently hosting a symposium on Northwestern University law Professor Andrew Koppelman's recent book Burning Down the House: How Libertarian Philosophy Was Corrupted by Delusion and Greed. There are already contributions up by Richard Epstein, Christina Mulligan, James Hackney, and myself, among others. More will be posted in the coming days, including pieces by VC co-blogger Jonathan Adler, Stanley Fish, and Jennifer Burns.
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Under Investigation
What's going on with FTX? The cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy amid revelations that it lent billions in customer assets to an affiliated trading firm called Alameda Research. Now its owner—a prominent Democratic donor and supporter of cryptocurrency regulation—is reportedly under criminal investigation. Both FTX and...
Question for Our Florida Readers About Gov. DeSantis
As many have pointed out, Ron DeSantis won the Florida Governor's race in 2018 in a squeaker, 49.6%-49.2%, and in 2022 in a blowout, 59.4%-40%. What's your sense, based on your knowledge of your fellow Floridians, of why this happened?. Note that I'm not asking here whether DeSantis is in...
