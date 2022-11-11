On Wednesday, Twitter rolled out its new Twitter Blue program, under which anyone can pay $8 per month to get a blue checkmark emoji next to their name. Blue checkmarks on Twitter previously signified that an account holder's identity had been verified—and this is still how the blue check is used on other social media platforms, such as Instagram. But under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter is rolling out a weird and confusing new system under which the blue check sometimes means someone's identity has been verified and sometimes doesn't.

