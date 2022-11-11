Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Here’s which parts of Mass. are most likely to get snow on Wednesday
The snow will be concentrated west of Route 495. Alas, after weeks of unseasonably warm days, winter may finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures). Following a stretch of cool temperatures early this week, the first snow event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.
nbcboston.com
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There's few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
WPFO
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
WCVB
Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Sunday: Here's where flakes could fall
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday and with clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain...
ABC6.com
Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002, and Rhode Island was at 1,285.
Here’s how the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will impact Massachusetts
Sarah Wroblewski, CBS Boston: ‘We won’t get the brunt of this storm, but some heavy downpours & stronger wind gusts are likely tonight through early tomorrow’
GoLocalProv
Heavy Rains and Highs Above 70 Degrees in Forecast for Rhode Island
Heavy rain — and unseasonably high temperatures — are on tap for Rhode Island on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday temperatures are expected to be more seasonable. Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Veterans Day:...
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
AAA: Gas prices have gone down 1 cent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island went down 1 cent compared to last week. The average price per gallon this week is $3.84, lower than last week’s $3.85. This week’s prices compared to last month’s is 32 cents higher, and 43 cents more than last year’s.
Top Ten Massive Snowstorms in Massachusetts History
A "typical" Massachusetts winter, if there even is such a thing, usually sees the largest blizzards in the month of February, although according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. While Massachusetts might not see the massive snowfall...
ABC6.com
32k pounds of turkey donated Monday morning breaking Guinness world record
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Guinness world record was broken today for the most turkeys donated in 24 hours. Nick DiGiovanni is a celebrity chef and Rhode Island native, helping break the Guinness world record. DiGiovanni joined Stop & Shop to donate roughly 7,500 birds in Massachusetts and Rhode...
CBS News
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
ABC6.com
CDC says flu risk is ‘minimal’ in Rhode Island, but vaccination rates still low
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As time winds down before the holidays, respiratory illnesses are going up across the country. The good news is that the risk remains low in Rhode Island. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said risk is “minimal” in the Ocean State. However,...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
