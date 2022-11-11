Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Student artwork to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County
Eight Henderson County students will see their artwork when they pass under bridges that cross Interstate 26 in Henderson County. Millions more people will see that same artwork for decades to come. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials awarded plaques on Monday afternoon to eight Henderson County School District students...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: The benefits of participatory grant-making
Food has been part of Gina Smith‘s professional life for years. As Xpress‘ former food editor, she regularly assigned and worked on stories concerning food policy from 2013-20. In early 2021, soon after leaving her post with the paper, Smith became staff coordinator for the Asheville Buncombe County...
Mountain Xpress
Outstanding community philanthropists to be honored on Nov. 16th
The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Western North Carolina Chapter is celebrating National Philanthropy Day at the Crowne Plaza on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. National Philanthropy Day is a special day to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy – and those active in...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce public engagement opportunities and events to inform the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project
The public is invited to learn more about the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project and to provide input that helps create a shared vision for the future of the area. The public is invited to help shape the future of Western North Carolina’s most central civic space by attending one or more special engagement events for the Pack Square Plaza Visioning project in December.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tailgate markets segue to holiday markets
These days, following the stock market is likely to trigger some high anxiety. So, consider following local tailgate markets instead. Granted, the summer’s harvest is behind us, but most weekly tailgate markets in Buncombe County are segueing into the holiday market season. Alongside winter greens and squash, shoppers can expect to find décor such as wreaths and garlands, as well as craft and gift vendors in the mix.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: A threat to our voting rights
We are facing one of the gravest challenges to our democracy and voting rights here in North Carolina: The Moore v. Harper case brought by two North Carolina Republican legislators to the U.S. Supreme Court. The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the partisan gerrymandered congressional district maps that the Republican-controlled state legislature had devised. This case is set to be heard on Dec. 7.
Mountain Xpress
Don’t just celebrate Native American heritage — take it seriously
November is National Native American Heritage Month, and for those of us who teach in the Cherokee Studies Program at Western Carolina University, it’s the time of year when our inboxes light up with requests from people seeking resources to learn about Cherokee culture and history. I’ll share some...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police investigating Friday night cyclist fatality
Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers are investigating a fatality collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue yesterday evening. Jason Dean Wyatt (10/17/1977) was on his bicycle traveling Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. on November 11 when he was struck by a vehicle. Wyatt succumbed to his injuries on the scene; next of kin notification was made by Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained on the scene.
