Justice Thomas Says "Sixth Circuit Must Do Better" in AEDPA Cases
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has compiled an unenviable record of reversals in habeas cases under the Anti-Terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA), including a fair number of summary reversals (as I have noted many times on this blog). In a recent dissent from denial of an en banc petition in Cassaon v. Shoop, Judge Griffin of the Sixth Circuit noted twenty-two habeas reversals in the past twenty years. But is the Supreme Court losing its appetite for reversing the Sixth Circuit?
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit Enjoins Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Earlier today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted an emergency motion for a nationwide injunction pending appeal filed by several red states that blocks the federal government from moving forward with President Biden's student loan forgiveness policy. The brief per curiam opinion was joined by Judges Shepherd, Erickson, and Grasz.
Watch Florida Cops Arrest a Legally Blind Man After Confusing His Walking Stick for a Gun
Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been disciplined after a video of them arresting a legally blind man for refusing to show his ID went viral this week. The Washington Post reports Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter apologized to James Hodges, 61, calling his arrest for resisting an officer without violence "unacceptable." Hunter also said both officers involved in Hodges' arrest have been disciplined. One was demoted, both were suspended without pay for several days, and both will be required to go through remedial civil rights training.
Defendant's "Cyber Campaign" "Was Multi-Faceted, Intricate and Extensive, Sly, Anonymous, and Horrible"
From Reiterman v. Abid, decided yesterday by Judge William Jung (M.D. Fla.):. This matter arose due to Defendant Farah Abid's aggressive, anonymous, and pervasive cyber-defamation campaign against Plaintiff Reiterman. The campaign was remarkably extensive and forceful, in effect seeking to destroy Reiterman by painting him in the most graphic terms as a racist and serial rapist. The matter first arose out of a brief personal relationship between Reiterman and Abid. Over a year after this relationship concluded, Abid reported Reiterman to local police and prosecutive authorities for sexual assault. These two offices investigated, and closed their file with no action, as did the Florida Attorney General's office. Thereafter, the cyber campaign began, which evinced the disturbed mind of Defendant Abid.
8th Circuit Rules States Have Standing to Challenge Biden's Loan Forgiveness Plan
Earlier today, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit unanimously concluded that at least some of the six states challenging the legality of President Biden's plan to forgive some $400 billion in student loan debt have standing to challenge the program. This decision reversed a badly flawed district court ruling going the other way. In my post criticizing the lower court decision, I said that "it is likely that the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit will overturn this decision." They have now done exactly that. Here is the key part of today's ruling:
Texas AG Needn't Testify in Case Alleging Texas Intends to Punish Participation in Out-of-State Abortions
From In re Paxton, decided yesterday by the Fifth Circuit (Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, joined by Judge Cory Wilson, with Judge Patrick Higginbotham agreeing on this point):. Believing Texas intends to enforce its abortion laws to penalize their out-of-state actions, Plaintiffs sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton moved to dismiss the suit for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Plaintiffs then issued subpoenas to obtain Paxton's testimony…. [T]he district court … ordered Paxton to testify either at a deposition or evidentiary hearing.
Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Frivolous Lawsuit Against Political Opponents
A federal district court judge in Florida has imposed sancitons on several attorneys who represented Donald Trump in a sprawling lawsuit alleging various Democratic operatives conspired to spread false information about him. The ruling is here and the NYT's Charlie Savage reports on the decision here. From the decision:. Rule...
Why the Indian Child Welfare Act is Unconstitutional
Well, you can't say that my new book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, was not well-timed. Last week, the Supreme Court took up the issue of affirmative action in admissions, and directly addressed the question raised in my book as to whether the classifications are too incoherent to be a justified basis for an asserted compelling interest in diversity.
Biden Administration to Require Federal Contractors to Report and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced that it would be proposing a new regulation to require federal contractors to report on and reduce their greenhouse gase emissions. From the White House Fact Sheet:. In support of President Biden's Executive Orders on Climate-Related Financial Risk and Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs...
Second Amendment Challenge to University of Michigan Gun Ban
In today's Wade v Univ. of Michigan, the Michigan Supreme Court sent a challenge to the University of Michigan's gun ban back to the Court of Appeals, for consideration in light of N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen. The Court didn't issue an opinion, but Justice David Viviano had an interesting concurrence:
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Unconstitutional, Says Federal Judge
A federal judge has ruled unconstitutional President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt. In a decision issued yesterday, U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman ruled in favor of plaintiffs Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor. Brown has student loans but is entirely ineligible for Biden's forgiveness program because her...
Federal Gay Marriage Bill Returns to Senate for Lame-Duck Session Vote
After suspending consideration of a bill that would legally enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage in September, Senate supporters yesterday announced they were moving forward again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) officially filed the Respect for Marriage Act on Monday to start the process of trying to get it passed.
Parents Face Criminal Charges Over Children's Tattoos
Should you let your child get a tattoo? Maybe not. But should the state arrest you just because you do? Definitely not. And yet that's exactly what's happening in New York state and elsewhere. In Highland, New York, Crystal Thomas was arrested after giving her 10-year-old son permission to get...
Oklahoma Court Denies New Evidence Hearing for Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip
Oklahoma's criminal appeals court has denied a motion by death row prisoner Richard Glossip for a new evidentiary hearing to consider the possibility that he's innocent of murder and shouldn't be executed. Glossip has been on death row for most of the past 24 years, having been convicted in 1998...
COVID Lockdown Helps Bounce Democratic Governor in Nevada
While a national political audience, eyeing the razor-thin margin for partisan control of the United States Senate, eagerly awaits the nail-biting finish between incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D–Nev.) and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, people who actually live in Nevada have just made a more forthright decision about how their lives were governed during the height of COVID-19: They didn't like it.
Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures
A Senate investigation has found that U.S. immigration authorities didn't do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent
The FCC: America's Other Space Agency
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has transformed significantly since its birth, taking on new powers and responsibilities as technology evolves. But one thing long remained the same: the agency's New Deal–era official seal, virtually unchanged since the FCC was established in 1934. The seal featured bright red characters spelling the commission's name on a field of blue, while a bald eagle flew over telegraph lines in the center, clutching lightning bolts in its claws.
Kari Lake's Defeat Is the Latest Disaster for Arizona's Trump-Backed Republicans
After several days of ballot counting, the Arizona governor's race has ended with former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate losing. The Associated Press reported Monday that Republican Kari Lake was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state. "Arizonans know BS when they see it,"...
Jared Polis' Success Shows That Democrats Can Win Without Embracing Big Government
Colorado has resoundingly voted to reelect Governor Jared Polis—a Democrat with strong libertarian leanings and a proven track record in supporting issues from school choice to eliminating the state's income tax. Jared Polis—once called "the most libertarian governor in America" by Reason's Nick Gillespie—was reelected by Colorado voters by...
Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot
A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
