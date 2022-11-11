Earlier today, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit unanimously concluded that at least some of the six states challenging the legality of President Biden's plan to forgive some $400 billion in student loan debt have standing to challenge the program. This decision reversed a badly flawed district court ruling going the other way. In my post criticizing the lower court decision, I said that "it is likely that the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit will overturn this decision." They have now done exactly that. Here is the key part of today's ruling:

