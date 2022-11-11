Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Report Reveals that Consumers Remain Biggest Focus, with Firms Increasingly Investing in AI
Fintech Connect 2022, Europe’s Fintech event for the entire ecosystem, recently released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers “remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive.”. As the fintech...
crowdfundinsider.com
London Stock Exchange Group, Mizuho to Collaborate on Development of Sustainability Solutions
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of Japan’s leading global financial institutions, announced an agreement “to collaborate in providing sustainability solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.”. The agreement will enable Mizuho “to strengthen its offering to customers by combining LSEG’s expertise in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Liquidnet Enhances Equities Trading App with Integrated Analytics
Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, recently announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics “into its equities trading application.”. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will “have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex “Demonstrates” Proof of Reserves, Affirms “Commitment” to Transparency
Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, claims that it has “not been impacted by the latest market events.”. The exchange reportedly “remains liquid, stable and strong, and has no exposure to FTX or its FTT exchange token.”. Over the past week, Bitfinex has “witnessed an increase in trading...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution
ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com
11:FS, Griffin to Bring Power of Embedded Finance to UK Firms
UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership “to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Financing Platform Debitum Reports Steady Growth of Parent Company
European financing platform Debitum notes that its partner company Triple Dragon – an “innovative,” “fast-growing,” specialist lender in the gaming and mobile app industries – in December 2022 will mark their 6th year anniversary. During these years Triple Dragon have reportedly “managed not only...
crowdfundinsider.com
DivideBuy Partners with Acquired.com to Boost POS Credit
DivideBuy, a UK-based point of sale (POS) credit provider, has announced a new partnership with payments platform Acquired.com. Acquired.com is a Visa and Mastercard accredited payment service provider as well as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) – regulated by the FCA, receiving its license in 2019. DivideBuy expects...
crowdfundinsider.com
AMBA, MOCA Financial Launch Patriot Card
The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation’s “only” military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, a key player in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a debit card designed to provide our Veterans “a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Alternative Investing Platform PeerBerry Funded €46.5M in Loans in October
Last month, PeerBerry marked its five years of operations. The PeerBerry platform enters its sixth year of activities “with 61,174 verified investors and an outstanding portfolio of EUR 97 million.” In October, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 46,5 million of loans. 1140 new investors joined the platform last month.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BTC Markets CEO Comments on FTX Bankruptcy: We have been agitating vocally for increased consumer protections
BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler has distributed a public statement on the FTX bankruptcy and its impact on the overall digital asset industry. BTC Markets is an Australian exchange that says it has set the industry standard for compliance in Australia. Last month, it announced that it had partnered with Chainalysis to incorporate industry-leading compliance policies and anti-money laundering (AML) tools. BTC Markets already utilizes FrankieOne for KYC [know your customer] requirements.
crowdfundinsider.com
Acting Comptroller Outlines OCC Priorities, Includes Fintech, Crypto in Statement to Senate Banking Committee
The Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael J. Hsu, testified in front of the Senate Committee on Banking today. In prepared testimony, the Acting Comptroller outlined his priorities for the bank regulator. In opening statements, the Chair of the Committee, Senator Sherrod Brown, took a cautious note on “shadow banks”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance, Royal Group to Expand Blockchain Ecosystem in Cambodia
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Royal Group of Companies, Cambodia’s strategic investment holding company, “to solidify the relationship between the two parties and to expand blockchain ecosystem in Cambodia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Publishes Enforcement Data for 2022
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Enforcement, has published its annual activity report for the fiscal year 2022. The Division of Enforcement is the largest section of the SEC and leverages the bulk of the agency’s budget. According to the SEC, enforcement actions grew by 6.5% in...
crowdfundinsider.com
ComplyAdvantage Introduces Client Onboarding Training Program for Compliance Professionals
ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime risk detection, announces a training program “designed to help compliance teams navigate potential threats when onboarding customers.”. Financial institutions must legally “vet new clients for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and corruption before providing access to their services.” As...
crowdfundinsider.com
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Appoints New Chief Credit Officer, Chief Accounting Officer
C2FO, the on-demand working capital platform, announced the addition of two new executive roles to its leadership team, “naming Dan Karas as its first chief credit officer and promoting Controller Bri Simoneau as the first chief accounting officer.”. Karas brings extensive leadership experience “in lending and risk management, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report
Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
crowdfundinsider.com
CoinShares Confirms “Robust” Financial Health, Quantifies Exposure to FTX Exchange
CoinShares International Limited, which claims to be Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, “discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.”. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was “halted on...
Comments / 0