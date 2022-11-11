ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

London Stock Exchange Group, Mizuho to Collaborate on Development of Sustainability Solutions

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of Japan’s leading global financial institutions, announced an agreement “to collaborate in providing sustainability solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.”. The agreement will enable Mizuho “to strengthen its offering to customers by combining LSEG’s expertise in...
crowdfundinsider.com

Liquidnet Enhances Equities Trading App with Integrated Analytics

Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, recently announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics “into its equities trading application.”. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will “have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitfinex “Demonstrates” Proof of Reserves, Affirms “Commitment” to Transparency

Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, claims that it has “not been impacted by the latest market events.”. The exchange reportedly “remains liquid, stable and strong, and has no exposure to FTX or its FTT exchange token.”. Over the past week, Bitfinex has “witnessed an increase in trading...
crowdfundinsider.com

ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution

ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old

Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover

Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com

11:FS, Griffin to Bring Power of Embedded Finance to UK Firms

UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership “to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications.”
crowdfundinsider.com

European Financing Platform Debitum Reports Steady Growth of Parent Company

European financing platform Debitum notes that its partner company Triple Dragon – an “innovative,” “fast-growing,” specialist lender in the gaming and mobile app industries – in December 2022 will mark their 6th year anniversary. During these years Triple Dragon have reportedly “managed not only...
crowdfundinsider.com

DivideBuy Partners with Acquired.com to Boost POS Credit

DivideBuy, a UK-based point of sale (POS) credit provider, has announced a new partnership with payments platform Acquired.com. Acquired.com is a Visa and Mastercard accredited payment service provider as well as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) – regulated by the FCA, receiving its license in 2019. DivideBuy expects...
crowdfundinsider.com

AMBA, MOCA Financial Launch Patriot Card

The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation’s “only” military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, a key player in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a debit card designed to provide our Veterans “a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits.”
crowdfundinsider.com

European Alternative Investing Platform PeerBerry Funded €46.5M in Loans in October

Last month, PeerBerry marked its five years of operations. The PeerBerry platform enters its sixth year of activities “with 61,174 verified investors and an outstanding portfolio of EUR 97 million.” In October, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 46,5 million of loans. 1140 new investors joined the platform last month.”
crowdfundinsider.com

BTC Markets CEO Comments on FTX Bankruptcy: We have been agitating vocally for increased consumer protections

BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler has distributed a public statement on the FTX bankruptcy and its impact on the overall digital asset industry. BTC Markets is an Australian exchange that says it has set the industry standard for compliance in Australia. Last month, it announced that it had partnered with Chainalysis to incorporate industry-leading compliance policies and anti-money laundering (AML) tools. BTC Markets already utilizes FrankieOne for KYC [know your customer] requirements.
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance, Royal Group to Expand Blockchain Ecosystem in Cambodia

Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Royal Group of Companies, Cambodia’s strategic investment holding company, “to solidify the relationship between the two parties and to expand blockchain ecosystem in Cambodia.”
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Publishes Enforcement Data for 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Enforcement, has published its annual activity report for the fiscal year 2022. The Division of Enforcement is the largest section of the SEC and leverages the bulk of the agency’s budget. According to the SEC, enforcement actions grew by 6.5% in...
crowdfundinsider.com

ComplyAdvantage Introduces Client Onboarding Training Program for Compliance Professionals

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime risk detection, announces a training program “designed to help compliance teams navigate potential threats when onboarding customers.”. Financial institutions must legally “vet new clients for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and corruption before providing access to their services.” As...
crowdfundinsider.com

Working Capital Fintech C2FO Appoints New Chief Credit Officer, Chief Accounting Officer

C2FO, the on-demand working capital platform, announced the addition of two new executive roles to its leadership team, “naming Dan Karas as its first chief credit officer and promoting Controller Bri Simoneau as the first chief accounting officer.”. Karas brings extensive leadership experience “in lending and risk management, and...
crowdfundinsider.com

1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report

Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
crowdfundinsider.com

CoinShares Confirms “Robust” Financial Health, Quantifies Exposure to FTX Exchange

CoinShares International Limited, which claims to be Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, “discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.”. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was “halted on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy