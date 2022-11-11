ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EXCLUSIVE: Twitch Streamer Sydney ‘Sydeon’ Parker Signs With The Society Management

The Society Management is adding a gamer to its roster. The model agency, the U.S. division of Elite World Group, has signed Twitch streamer Sydney Parker — known online as “Sydeon.”More from WWDInside the De Beers Dinner Celebrating Global Brand Ambassador Lupita Nyong'oA Look at the Costumes in Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverEmilio Pucci Resort 2023 Parker continues to be represented by gaming management firm Loaded for all things streaming, while The Society Management will handle additional opportunities in beauty and fashion. “The Society approached me and my team at Loaded with a vision that I didn’t know was possible, but I was so...
StockX Removes "Verified Authentic" Tags From Product Listings

Amidst ‘s ongoing lawsuit against the company for allegedly selling counterfeit shoes and having an unreliable authentication process, StockX has now been spotted removing “Verified Authentic” tags from its product pages. Departing from its foundational message of 100% authenticity, the company’s new messaging now guarantees that products will be “StockX Verified,” a term change that while subtle, no doubt allows for more wiggle room for inaccuracies. That being said, the company ensures customers that their verification process remains the same.
Nike Launches New Web3 Platform .SWOOSH

While today celebrates 50 years of business, it also serves as “Day One” for its newest project, .SWOOSH. A web3 platform, .SWOOSH answers the shift to an increasingly digital world by opearating as an inclusive experience for Nike’s community and creators. The launch follows Nike’s acquisition of RTFKT, a leading fashion and sneaker NFT brand, that took place in December 2021. Leveraging this experience, Nike further taps into the digital space with .SWOOSH.
Leica Unveils the Leitz Phone 2

Leica has revealed its latest smartphone model dubbed the Leitz Phone 2, named after the company’s founder and his son Ernst Leitz II who introduced the first commercial 35 mm camera in 1924. As should be expected from a Leica offering, the smartphone is optimized for photography, boasting a silver aluminum case with a massive cyclops-like lens on the back which stretches nearly the entire width of the device.
BSTN Brand Wants You to Experience "The Holiday" for FW22

BSTN Brand has just presented its latest collection of the year, with the German-based retailer delivering a series of tonal looks that provide warmth and comfort for the winter season. Aptly dubbed “The Holiday,” the collection comes hot on the heels of BSTN’s collaboration with Autry on a shoe link-up...
