Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
No. 1 Georgia pushing for perfection at Kentucky
Top-ranked Georgia draws one more serious obstacle prior to the SEC championship game Saturday when it travels to Kentucky. The
College Football Playoff committee gives Georgia fantastic news
Georgia Bulldogs fans will like what College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan had to say after the latest rankings reveal ahead of Week 12. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining entering Week 12 of the college football season. Once they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 back in Week 10, it looked as though they were in the front of the pack to clinch the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. They got a step closer to that this week as they blew out the Mississippi State 45-19.
Clemson fans can’t believe being behind Alabama in latest CFP rankings
Clemson Tigers fans are not happy about the fact that the team ranks behind the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Clemson Tigers watched as they tumbled down from the No. 4 spot to tenth spot last week after their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, their first of the season. This past Saturday, Clemson got back into the win column, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 31-16, improving their record to 9-1.
Marquette vs. Purdue Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 15 (Expect More Defense Than Total Suggests)
The Marquette Golden Eagles are averaging a robust 88 points per game in their first two matchups of the season, but face a much more difficult opponent in their first road game of the year in the Gavitt Tipoff Games against the Purdue Boilermakers. Both teams are 2-0 to start...
South Florida vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 12
Friday night's college football slate only has two games on tap and it's highlighted between two AAC foes doing battle as they finish out a down year for each program. South Florida is on the road this week after the team narrowly missed a cover last week at home against SMU the game after they fired head coach Jeff Scott. Now, they back are on the road against Tulsa.
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against anybody we play,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “I told them that we’re on a really hard five-game stretch — BYU at home, Stanford at home and then three in Maui. Let’s see how we do, if we’re ready for that kind of challenge.” Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for the Aztecs.
Crimson Tide Football: Alabama’s practice week checklist
The Crimson Tide enters this week’s contest against Austin Peay at a disappointing 8-2 with lots to accomplish in order for Alabama to finish the season strong. The first goal this week is to avoid the “rat poison” and handle business against the Colonels on Saturday. However, this should be a great week for Alabama to focus on themselves and improve the team.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
567K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0