STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against anybody we play,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “I told them that we’re on a really hard five-game stretch — BYU at home, Stanford at home and then three in Maui. Let’s see how we do, if we’re ready for that kind of challenge.” Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for the Aztecs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO