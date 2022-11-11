Read full article on original website
Related
Trump announces 2024 run nearly two years after inspiring deadly Capitol riot
Twice-impeached ex-president makes expected announcement despite shaky midterms and surge from rival Ron DeSantis
Trump supporters show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces presidential run
While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard.
Oh how Donald Trump has fallen
He is running! In the least surprising news of the year, a low energy Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again last night. The speech itself was also predictable, hitting the traditional authoritarian and nativist favorites. We heard about the “invasion” at the border and “radical Democrats” in the White House, all spiced up with the usual combination of self-complementing anecdotes and self-serving lies that we have come to expect from the former president.
Comments / 0