103.5 KISSFM

6 Boise Favorites That Are Better Than Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for some people, turkey just doesn’t “get the job done” on Thanksgiving. I used to wonder why we go with turkey on Thanksgiving and after minutes and minutes of research, I basically found no real concrete reason as to why turkey has to be the main course meal. Honestly, why couldn’t it be fried chicken? Sure, it’s not turkey but it’s close enough… right?
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
103.5 KISSFM

What Do Idaho Cowgirls Really Want For Christmas?

I don't think jewelry will cut it this year for Christmas. If you really want to know what Idaho cowgirls want for Christmas you better keep scrolling!. I thought it would be fun to ask our listeners "what do Idaho cowgirls want for Christmas this year?" If you're significant other...
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
103.5 KISSFM

This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America

We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
103.5 KISSFM

Is Idaho Charitable Compared to Other States? (Doesn’t Look Good)

It's officially the season of giving! Idaho really is such an incredible state, but do you think we’re very charitable here? I would say we’re pretty charitable, however, there’s a new report that ranks the most charitable states in the country, and it’s not looking very good for Idaho. We’re not the worst, but we’re definitely not the best.
103.5 KISSFM

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
Big Country News

IDFG Investigating Bull Elk Left to Waste in Southern Idaho

AMERICAN FALLS - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of the 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

