Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Report Reveals that Consumers Remain Biggest Focus, with Firms Increasingly Investing in AI
Fintech Connect 2022, Europe’s Fintech event for the entire ecosystem, recently released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers “remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive.”. As the fintech...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance, Royal Group to Expand Blockchain Ecosystem in Cambodia
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Royal Group of Companies, Cambodia’s strategic investment holding company, “to solidify the relationship between the two parties and to expand blockchain ecosystem in Cambodia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Liquidnet Enhances Equities Trading App with Integrated Analytics
Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, recently announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics “into its equities trading application.”. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will “have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
London Stock Exchange Group, Mizuho to Collaborate on Development of Sustainability Solutions
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of Japan’s leading global financial institutions, announced an agreement “to collaborate in providing sustainability solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.”. The agreement will enable Mizuho “to strengthen its offering to customers by combining LSEG’s expertise in...
crowdfundinsider.com
KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
crowdfundinsider.com
More Retail Payments: Circle Announces it Will Enable Apple Pay for Merchants
Apple Pay, the very popular digital wallet offering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is now available via Circle, according to a blog post. Circle stated that eligible businesses who build with Circle can now accept Apple Pay. This includes both in-App payments as well as using a Safari browser. Circle said this feature will help “crypto native businesses” as some customers may want to pay with a more traditional method to purchase crypto. Businesses can “shift more retail payments to digital currency and experience the benefits of USDC settlement.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Alternative Investing Platform PeerBerry Funded €46.5M in Loans in October
Last month, PeerBerry marked its five years of operations. The PeerBerry platform enters its sixth year of activities “with 61,174 verified investors and an outstanding portfolio of EUR 97 million.” In October, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 46,5 million of loans. 1140 new investors joined the platform last month.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex, Binance Gain Digital Assets as Investors Seek Safety
Money that fled FTX is looking for a place to land. But FTX is not necessarily the only platform that is losing crypto assets, at least according to a Tweet thread from Nansen. The company claims that Binance and Bitfinex are the top crypto marketplaces accepting digital asset refugees following...
crowdfundinsider.com
1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report
Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
crowdfundinsider.com
YouWrk, which Offers Stripe powered Recruitment Solutions, Raises Over £143K via Crowdcube
YouWrk, which claims it is recruitment that “works for everyone,” blending the “best” of digital and human, with Stripe-powered technology and “hands on account management,” has raised 95% (£143,344.58) of its £150,000 target from 87 investors with 9 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube.
crowdfundinsider.com
RockX, OKX Chain to Bring Cross-Chain Interoperability to Web3 Apps
RockX, which claims to be one of Asia’s largest staking solutions and institutional-grade blockchain access node providers, announced that it has “integrated with OKX Chain (OKC), an EVM-compatible layer one blockchain, to provide cross-chain node services for users to access the OKC ecosystem.”. With this integration, users and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com
AMBA, MOCA Financial Launch Patriot Card
The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation’s “only” military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, a key player in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a debit card designed to provide our Veterans “a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits.”
crowdfundinsider.com
11:FS, Griffin to Bring Power of Embedded Finance to UK Firms
UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership “to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Retreat: SPACs Decline Dramatically Versus Exhuberant Activity in 2021
SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, boomed in 2021. This year, the story is rather different. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, through Q3 2022, there have been 78 SPAC initial public offerings (IPOs). This compares to 444 for the nine-month period in 2021. A pretty significant decline in activity.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com
CoinShares Confirms “Robust” Financial Health, Quantifies Exposure to FTX Exchange
CoinShares International Limited, which claims to be Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, “discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.”. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was “halted on...
crowdfundinsider.com
DivideBuy Partners with Acquired.com to Boost POS Credit
DivideBuy, a UK-based point of sale (POS) credit provider, has announced a new partnership with payments platform Acquired.com. Acquired.com is a Visa and Mastercard accredited payment service provider as well as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) – regulated by the FCA, receiving its license in 2019. DivideBuy expects...
crowdfundinsider.com
Alipay+, a Provider of Cross-Border Payment Solutions, to Serve 100M Digital Wallet Users
Alipay+, a suite of cross-border payment and marketing solutions, has supported global online merchant partners “to serve over 100 million e-wallet users as they flock to take up the offers and benefits since the global Double 11 event kicked off on November 1.”. The consumers that participated in the...
Comments / 0