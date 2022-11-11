Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic LandmarkCJ CoombsClarinda, IA
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, NebraskaCJ CoombsAtchison County, MO
Ronald Douglas Murry, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
SHS singers prepare for All State
(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience. They're the band, orchestra and chorus students selected for the 76th Annual All State Music Festival. Activities begin Thursday and culminate with the All State concert at Hilton Coliseum Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Three Shenandoah High School students were among those picked for the chorus including senior Kaitlyn Widger--a four-time all stater. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, SHS Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Smith says Widger was also picked as soloist for this year's concert.
Esther Mae Gotberg, 102, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Shen board ends free meals program participation
(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District must pay for meals again beginning in the second semester. By a 3-0 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution ending the district's participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program effective in January. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board voted in July to continue paying for meals under the provision as in previous years, despite the ending of a waiver allowing the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of their income.
Linda Kay Creed, age 79, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO, Fairfax Presbyterian Church, or Dementia Society of America. Cemetery: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO. Service: FuneralName: Jesse David ChristianPronunciation: Age: 33From: Burlington Junction, …
Middle school hosts veterans breakfast
NEBRASKA CITY – Veterans Day activities started in Nebraska City at sunrise with the veterans breakfast hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School. Students: “It’s an appreciation for all the veterans that have served.”. Due to staffing shortages, the school district canceled classes today, but Middle School...
Inside the Sidney School Projects, part I
(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities. After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.
Daniel Gene Wilson, age 62, Oakland, Iowa
Service Celebration of Life Visitation and Interment of Cremated Remains. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Dan's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
Cyndy J. Caudill, 66, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Cyndy J. Caudill Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Shenandoah man booked for arson, assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces multiple charges following his arrest Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 49-year-old Christopher Dean Howard was arrested around 10 p.m. for 1st degree arson, a class B felony, and domestic abuse assault by strangulation, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Howard's arrest comes after officers conducted an investigation into a disturbance in the 800 block of South Avenue.
Pottawattamie County board accepts Dooley's resignation as VA Director
(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are once again seeking an individual to oversee the county's Veterans Affairs department. During its regular meeting last week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Veterans Affairs Director Rita Dooley and approved a severance and release agreement. Dooley was hired to the position in February, succeeding Nick Jedlicka, who had served in the role since 2019. Speaking at the meeting, County Attorney Matt Wilber says the severance and release agreement have already been presented to and signed by the Veterans Affairs Commission Chair.
Clarinda boil advisory lifted
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials say the boil advisory previous in effect for a portion of the community has been lifted. Officials say the boil order for Garfield Street on the south side of the Highway 2/71 bypass between 8th and 10th Streets is no longer in effect. City officials issued the order last Tuesday night because of a water main break.
1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash
(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
After epic win, Maryville football excited for another home game
(Maryville) -- It was Hound Pound Magic at its finest Friday night. Maryville football now hopes to parlay that into Saturday when they host Pleasant Hill in a state quarterfinal. The Spoofhounds (8-3) escaped with a 33-28 win over rival Savannah Friday night to claim a district title. The win...
Iowa DOT seeking input on Highway 333 pavement replacement, levee construction
(Hamburg) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the next week and a half on improvement projects in Fremont County. That's according to Iowa DOT Transportation Planner Scott Suhr, who works out of the agency's Atlantic office. Suhr says his agency is seeking input on a proposed $2 million pavement replacement and levee construction project on Iowa Highway 333 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line to 0.6 miles east of Interstate 29 in Fremont County.
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
Ducheneaux applauds USDA investment into expanding rural meat and poultry processing
(Clarinda) -- One of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's top administrators is applauding the recent funding announced for meat and poultry processors across the country. Earlier this month, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Omaha and announced the investment of over $73 million into 21 grant projects through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program designed to increase competition and lower costs for families. Included in the first round was an over $19.9 million grant to the Greater Omaha Packing Company, Inc. and over $688,000 to Lot 279, Inc. in Norfolk. Zach Ducheneaux is the USDA's Farm Service Agency Administrator. Following a roundtable in Clarinda, Ducheneaux tells KMA News that access to processors was a talking point during his visit to southwest Iowa.
