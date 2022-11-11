ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys early prediction and odds for Week 11

In a showdown with one of the best teams in the NFC, will the Minnesota Vikings find a way to get a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11?. Off to their best start to a season in more than a decade, the Minnesota Vikings proved their doubters wrong this past Sunday when they escaped with a win in their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. For Week 11, the Vikings must find a way to keep their momentum going when they host a talented Dallas Cowboys team inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
