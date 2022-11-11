ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FiveThirtyEight

Sure, TCU Could Make The Playoff. But More Importantly, It Earned Texas Football Bragging Rights.

Bragging rights are the lifeblood of football, and perhaps no state is more passionate about that fact than Texas. You may have heard that the state has a particular fondness for the sport, to the point that no one can seem to distinguish whether it’s the high school or college classification — or simply the Dallas Cowboys — that operates as the state’s de facto religion. So when the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns squared off on Saturday, it wasn’t just another game — it was a battle to be unofficially crowned king of football in the game’s most avid habitat.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
University of Connecticut

No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday

STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
KEEL Radio

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX

