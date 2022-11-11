Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
FiveThirtyEight
Sure, TCU Could Make The Playoff. But More Importantly, It Earned Texas Football Bragging Rights.
Bragging rights are the lifeblood of football, and perhaps no state is more passionate about that fact than Texas. You may have heard that the state has a particular fondness for the sport, to the point that no one can seem to distinguish whether it’s the high school or college classification — or simply the Dallas Cowboys — that operates as the state’s de facto religion. So when the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns squared off on Saturday, it wasn’t just another game — it was a battle to be unofficially crowned king of football in the game’s most avid habitat.
5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU
Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football, despite loss to TCU
Two of the biggest recruiting weekends of the fall thus far for Texas football seem to be plagued with missed opportunities. Last weekend, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t get it done when it mattered against the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at home. Sark...
Longhorns-Baylor game time announced for day after Thanksgiving
Texas will take on Baylor at 11 a.m., Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, and that determination will take place after Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kansas.
Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State University basketball standout in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. He was 52.
University of Connecticut
No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Harker Heights basketball coach, Marlin ISD superintendent reprimanded by UIL
WACO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met on Monday for a State Executive Committee hearing to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. In one hearing, the UIL suspended Harker Heights basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for one year, gave him three years probation and...
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
KWTX
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson; and against Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Harker Heights High School boys basketball program, in another case.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
tpr.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.
Austin’s recently opened NADC (Not a Damn Chance) Burger comes from Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee — who’s also behind Sushi by Scratch Restaurants and Pasta Bar — and professional skateboarder Neen Williams. It’s a labor of love. “Neen and I have been working on...
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
