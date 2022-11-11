ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge grants partial victory to lawyer suing MSG over ban

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge granted a partial victory on Monday to a lawyer who sued Madison Square Garden after he and his colleagues were barred from the Garden and other MSG-owned venues because their firm represents a group suing the company. State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan...
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in the U.S., according to the casino industry's national trade group. About 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the biggest...

