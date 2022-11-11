ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora area hospitals see surge in RSV cases

By Megan Jones, Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Like other hospitals throughout the Chicago area, Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora is reporting an increase in RSV cases, especially among children. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Cases of the respiratory illness RSV have surged earlier this season than usual, flooding Fox Valley hospitals with sick children and adults, officials said.

RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, can cause a runny nose, coughing and fever, and in most people is mild and resolves within a week or two. Sometimes it can be more serious, especially among babies, causing pneumonia and inflammation of the small airways in the lungs.

Each year, about 1% to 2% of babies younger than 6 months old who catch RSV may need hospitalization, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RSV often surges during the late fall and winter, but this year it has arrived early and is making some older children sick as well. It comes on top of an early swell of other respiratory illnesses that have kept Chicago-area children’s hospitals packed for months.

Officials at Aurora’s Ascension Mercy have seen a sharp increase in patients of all ages with respiratory illness, influenza and COVID-19. On average, doctors at the hospital see around 98 patients a day, but they saw a few days recently averaging 145 patients, Dawn Cech, director of critical care, said.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, 24% of the patients in the emergency room at the hospital had influenza or RSV in comparison to only 13.8% of the patients the previous weekend.

In Chicago, the percentage of emergency department visits by children younger than 5 years old for RSV is about 10 times higher now than at the same time in 2019, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic where a lot of kids weren’t exposed because we were socially isolated and trying to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “There was this preponderance of children who may not have been exposed to the virus before and this was perhaps the first time.”

Some doctors have compared this RSV surge to what hospitals faced in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Vice chair of the Pediatric Department at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora Jennifer Kleinfeld said there are a lot of different theories as to why RSV hit earlier this season.

“That is the question I get almost every day from parents,” Kleinfeld said. “The bottom line is we don’t know, but this certainly is the worst I’ve seen in the 15 years I’ve practiced in the Fox Valley area.”

Kleinfeld says Rush Copley has seen not just an increased volume of pediatric RSV cases, but also an increased severity of the cases for the last six to eight weeks. The hospital has reviewed its staffing levels and researched optimal treatments to accommodate the increase in patients, she said.

Cech said one of the hardest things about RSV is there are not a lot of treatment options other than a supportive role of making sure the patients are taking Tylenol or ibuprofen and making sure they are staying hydrated and staying away from others, especially those who are immunocompromised.

If a child is having difficulty breathing, is lethargic or is not eating, those are key indicators they need help and should be taken to their primary care doctor or to an emergency room, Cech said.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods at all,” Kleinfeld said. “RSV routinely runs from October or November until March and usually peaks around February, so while we all hope it could be getting better, I think for the most part we are trying to be prepared for this to continue for several more months.”

Children’s hospitals are also bracing for the flu season, which some are predicting will be the worst in years.

Pediatricians are urging parents to make sure their children get flu shots. Doctors say parents should keep their kids home if they’re sick, make sure they’re washing their hands, call their pediatricians if their children are sick, and bring them to ERs if there’s an emergency.

