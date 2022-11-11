ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Toned Legs In All-White Outfit At The Big Night Out Gala — See Photos!

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCigk_0j7implR00
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner may be 50 years old, but she's still as gorgeous as ever!

On Thursday, November 10, the actress looked stunning when she stepped out to attend the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles' The Big Night Out Gala, which was held at NeueHouse Hollywood in California.

Article continues below advertisement

The Alias alum sported a white blazer, tank and shorts for the occasion.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Garner's night out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAE0O_0j7implR00
Source: mega

The 13 Going on 30 lead smiled as she posed for the cameras.

As OK! previously reported, Garner celebrated her milestone birthday in a big way this year.

"I basically had a wedding for myself," the brunette beauty, who shares Seraphina, Violet and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck, said. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWn7r_0j7implR00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Garner is known for being the girl next door, but she recently admitted there's another side to her that people don't always get to see.

"I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way—I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me,'" she shared in a new interview.

"When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HJk4_0j7implR00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Garner's ex Affleck is now married to Jennifer Lopez, and there might be a ring in store for the mom-of-three, too, as things are getting serious between her and boyfriend John Miller.

“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” a source explained of the couple. “They’d already decided they want a long-term future together."

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the source noted.

Comments / 4

Related
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok

Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

154K+
Followers
5K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy