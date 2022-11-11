ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District.

This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday.

Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race.

However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in for Trone putting him in the lead.

The 6th District was recently redrawn with expanded coverage of Frederick County, making things more competetive for Parrott and Republicans.

Still it wasn't enough to knock off the now three-term incumbent. The two had previously faced off in the 2020 Election cycle, which Parrott also lost.

No Maryland incumbent has been defeated in a Congressional race since Republican Roscoe Barlett lost his seat in 2012.

Andy Harris remains the state's only current GOP member in Congress. He won his reelection bid on Tuesday against Heather Mizeur.

Trone issued the following statement following his re-election:

“I am honored and grateful that the people of the 6th District have re-elected me to continue serving them. This victory a reflection of the time we spent in the district, our commitment to constituent services, and our focus on bipartisan solutions for critical issues like mental health and addiction. Because we’ve always been focused on bipartisanship, we are in a strong position to get things done, regardless of which party controls the House.

“I spoke with Neil Parrott a short time ago and he was very gracious in conceding. I appreciate him running a hard-fought campaign and showing grace when the outcome became clear. It’s on all of us to protect the future of democracy and our free and fair elections.

“My focus will always be serving with compassion, competency and civility. I look forward to continuing to find bipartisan solutions to improve the lives of the people of the 6th District.”

Mike Kelley
4d ago

Maryland falls in line Georgia.All the mail in ballots are from democrats what are they to lazy tostand in line like the rest of us

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

