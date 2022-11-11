David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott

BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District.

This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday.

Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race.

However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in for Trone putting him in the lead.

The 6th District was recently redrawn with expanded coverage of Frederick County, making things more competetive for Parrott and Republicans.

Still it wasn't enough to knock off the now three-term incumbent. The two had previously faced off in the 2020 Election cycle, which Parrott also lost.

No Maryland incumbent has been defeated in a Congressional race since Republican Roscoe Barlett lost his seat in 2012.

Andy Harris remains the state's only current GOP member in Congress. He won his reelection bid on Tuesday against Heather Mizeur.

Trone issued the following statement following his re-election: