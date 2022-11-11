ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County rise in COVID-19 cases may lead to strongly recommended indoor masking

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LARuO_0j7imbeV00

There's a reported rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations within LA County and health officials say they may "strongly recommend" indoor masking should infection numbers continue to edge up.

The latest figures come as county officials are reporting increases in COVID-19 infection rates. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the county had an average of about 1,300 new COVID cases per day last week, up from about 1,000 per day the previous week. She said the daily average case numbers have been "slowly but steadily increasing" since the beginning of November.

The weekly average infection rate is on the rise, with 86 cases per 100,000 residents last week, up from 65 per 100,000 residents two weeks ago, Ferrer said. If that average rises to 100 cases per 100,000 residents per week, this is when the county would "strongly recommend" that people wear masks indoors.  Mask wearing is currently only a matter of personal preference, unless an individual location or business opts to require them.

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals is back up to over 500 today.  Virus-related deaths are averaging about seven per day, down from 10-12 per day in early November, but Ferrer said deaths are considered a lagging indicator, meaning the numbers could rise in coming weeks in response to the increases in infections and hospitalizations.

Health officials have been expressing concern about a possible winter COVID surge, as experienced over the past two years during the winter months. They noted that cooler temperatures lead to more people spending time indoors in more crowded, less-ventilated spaces -- conditions that are ripe for virus spread.

Ferrer said two recently identified variants of the COVID virus -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- are beginning to spread more rapidly in the county. Ferrer said federal health authorities believe the BQ variants are likely to "increase rapidly" in coming weeks and could soon represent more than one-third of all infections. "Many are predicting these strains, which are highly transmissible, are likely to drive an increase in cases this fall and winter," she said.

The currently available "bivalent" vaccine booster -- which is engineered specifically to counter Omicron-based variants of the virus -- is believed to be effective against the BQ variants, Ferrer said. But she added the rate of eligible residents receiving the new booster remains very low, and health officials are working to increase their public outreach efforts to encourage people to get the shot.


On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported 1,595 new COVID-19 infections and eight additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing its cumulative totals to 3,501,782 cases and 34,039 fatalities since the pandemic began. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5.8% as of Thursday.

Neighboring Riverside County reported a week-to-week comparison of data showing COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaling 87, compared to 79 seven days ago. Six of
those patients were under intensive care, compared to two ICU patients last week -- the lowest count for the year.

In Orange County, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 112 as of Wednesday, down from 120 patients last Thursday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.. The number of intensive care unit patients went from 16 to 20.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

Health officials urge public to get Covid booster shots

A new COVID wave is coming, and public health officials are urging the public to get booster shots."The holidays bring a lot of people together in indoor settings so there is a lot more opportunities for transmission, said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's Health Officer. On Monday, Moderna released data showing its new bivalent COVID-19 booster works significantly better than its original formula, particularly against the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, according to the latest numbers people aren't getting boosted at the same rate compared to when the vaccines were first released. In Long Beach, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated,...
LONG BEACH, CA
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Worker overcome by carbon dioxide fumes at LAX dies

One of the four workers overcome by carbon dioxide fumes at Los Angeles International Airport has died, according to his family. Cris Abraham, 36, was hospitalized after an unexpected release of carbon dioxide from a fire suppression system inside of a utility room at the airport on October 31. Abraham was placed in a medically-induced coma following the incident, a state in which he remained until he died on Nov. 11. "Unfortunately, due to his injuries, Cris passed away early Friday morning, 11-11-22," the family said via a statement on their GoFundMe page. "The entire family has been devastated by his loss. Your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County

The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

At least 1,000 patients expected during Anaheim Health Fair for free health care services

Long lines are expected in Anaheim Sunday where people can go to get free health screenings. Free COVID and flu shots were also being offered at the Anaheim Convention Center during the 16th annual Anaheim Health Fair, which was expected to feature a variety of no-cost medical, dental and vision services. The two-day fair was drawing crowds in the hundreds and was expected to get underway at 8 a.m. It was expected to conclude by 2 p.m. Sunday. "Health care is so important for all of us, and for many of the folks that come here, this might be their only opportunity to...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

High fire danger in parts of LA County, red flag warnings to begin Wednesday

Parts of Los Angeles County, including the L.A. County Mountains, will be under a high-fire-danger "red flag warning" Wednesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting the first strong Santa Ana event of the season.A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the NWS said Monday. "Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources."Earlier Monday, the NWS had issued a less severe fire weather watch. But the agency later upgraded its caution to the red flag level.The red...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy