'I just wish that I could've done something': Neighbors remember murder-suicide victim
Rochester, N.Y. — A mother of two is dead and another woman is injured, following an apparent murder-suicide on the city's northwest side Monday night. Investigators said an off-duty Greece police officer pulled the trigger on the two women before taking her own life. Heartbroken neighbors who witnessed the...
Police: Off-duty Greece officer pulled trigger in murder-suicide during domestic dispute
Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty officer from the Greece Police Department allegedly shot two women, one fatally, before turning the gun on herself Monday night. Police said Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot and killed Angely Solis, 27, and injured another woman on Costar Street around 7:20 p.m. Solis died at...
Police investigating claims of serial rapist in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A local social media post that went viral claims a serial rapist is targeting the Park Avenue neighborhood, stalking women as they leave bars, waiting until they're alone, and then attacking and raping them. "Certainly when we become aware of reports of people being followed home...
RPD: Triple shooting is murder-suicide; shooter was law enforcement officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a triple shooting Monday night was a murder-suicide and the woman responsible was a law enforcement officer, who sources told 13WHAM worked for the Greece Police Department. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot.
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son
Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
Rochester Fire Department promotes 17 firefighters
Rochester, N.Y. — Monday was a proud day for city firefighters. The Rochester Fire Department held a promotion ceremony for 17 officers at Strong Museum. The department promoted six firefighters to captain and 11 to lieutenant. "For a firefighter, the two greatest moments in your career are when you...
Update: Police identify victim in fatal shooting on Norton Street
Update (11/14): Police have identified the victim as Terry J. Howard Jr., a 27-year-old Rochester resident. Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in the town of Gorham sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett says the fire...
Fatal fire in Wyoming County under investigation
Gainesville, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire Monday morning in Wyoming County. Crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Dutton Road in Gainesville, where a house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said two floors collapsed and they were unable to get inside the home at...
Bright Spot: Remembering Barry Culhane
Our Bright Spot shines on a patriot, a leader and friend. Barry Culhane's patriotism was celebrated with other veterans at Rochester Rotary last Tuesday. We shared his Bright Spot just a week earlier, as he celebrated his retirement after 47 years at RIT. Barry died suddenly Sunday night in Florida.
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
Batavia Downs makes $7,500 donation to Make-A-Wish
This past summer, concert attendees at Batavia Downs could rent a chair for their show — with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish. Batavia Downs presented Make-A-Wish with a $7,500 check Monday. The money will be used to grant wishes for children dealing with critical illnesses. "It really takes a community to...
Large fire breaks out at Leavenworth Street building; roof collapses
Rochester, N.Y. — A large two-alarm fire broke out overnight in a commercial building on Leavenworth Street off Lake Avenue. The Rochester Fire Department says more than 50 firefighters were called to the scene by 1 a.m. and had to be pulled from the building before the roof collapsed.
New partnership offers support for veterans affected by cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — A new partnership aims to help veterans affected by cancer. Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club is teaming up with local veterans' organizations to offer emotional support programs for veterans. Stephanie Beikirch, daughter of renowned local Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch, explained how connecting...
Veterans share importance of Monroe County's first Veteran's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — Red, white, and blue lined Highland Park as community members and local leaders paid tribute to past and present members of the Armed Forces with Monroe County's first-ever Veteran's Day Parade. Many veterans at the parade shared their stories from war, but also shared what they...
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program
Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
Terry Clifford nominated for Country Radio Hall of Fame
Rochester, N.Y. — Terry Clifford, longtime host of The BEE Morning Coffee Club on 92.5 WBEE, has been nominated for the 2023 class of the Country Radio Hall of Fame. The station shared the news on Facebook Tuesday. The Country Radio Hall of Fame honors those who "have made...
One person taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Penfield
Penfield — One person is recovering at Strong Hospital following a hit-and-run in the town of Penfield this afternoon. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place in front of the Tops plaza on Penfield road around 4:30 P.M. Officers say a driver struck a pedestrian...
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
