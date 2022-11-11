ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police investigating claims of serial rapist in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A local social media post that went viral claims a serial rapist is targeting the Park Avenue neighborhood, stalking women as they leave bars, waiting until they're alone, and then attacking and raping them. "Certainly when we become aware of reports of people being followed home...
ROCHESTER, NY
RPD: Triple shooting is murder-suicide; shooter was law enforcement officer

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a triple shooting Monday night was a murder-suicide and the woman responsible was a law enforcement officer, who sources told 13WHAM worked for the Greece Police Department. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot.
GREECE, NY
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
ROCHESTER, NY
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son

Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
GENEVA, NY
Rochester Fire Department promotes 17 firefighters

Rochester, N.Y. — Monday was a proud day for city firefighters. The Rochester Fire Department held a promotion ceremony for 17 officers at Strong Museum. The department promoted six firefighters to captain and 11 to lieutenant. "For a firefighter, the two greatest moments in your career are when you...
ROCHESTER, NY
Update: Police identify victim in fatal shooting on Norton Street

Update (11/14): Police have identified the victim as Terry J. Howard Jr., a 27-year-old Rochester resident. Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fatal fire in Wyoming County under investigation

Gainesville, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire Monday morning in Wyoming County. Crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Dutton Road in Gainesville, where a house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said two floors collapsed and they were unable to get inside the home at...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Bright Spot: Remembering Barry Culhane

Our Bright Spot shines on a patriot, a leader and friend. Barry Culhane's patriotism was celebrated with other veterans at Rochester Rotary last Tuesday. We shared his Bright Spot just a week earlier, as he celebrated his retirement after 47 years at RIT. Barry died suddenly Sunday night in Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex

Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
HENRIETTA, NY
Batavia Downs makes $7,500 donation to Make-A-Wish

This past summer, concert attendees at Batavia Downs could rent a chair for their show — with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish. Batavia Downs presented Make-A-Wish with a $7,500 check Monday. The money will be used to grant wishes for children dealing with critical illnesses. "It really takes a community to...
BATAVIA, NY
New partnership offers support for veterans affected by cancer

Rochester, N.Y. — A new partnership aims to help veterans affected by cancer. Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club is teaming up with local veterans' organizations to offer emotional support programs for veterans. Stephanie Beikirch, daughter of renowned local Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch, explained how connecting...
ROCHESTER, NY
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program

Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Terry Clifford nominated for Country Radio Hall of Fame

Rochester, N.Y. — Terry Clifford, longtime host of The BEE Morning Coffee Club on 92.5 WBEE, has been nominated for the 2023 class of the Country Radio Hall of Fame. The station shared the news on Facebook Tuesday. The Country Radio Hall of Fame honors those who "have made...
ROCHESTER, NY
One person taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Penfield

Penfield — One person is recovering at Strong Hospital following a hit-and-run in the town of Penfield this afternoon. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place in front of the Tops plaza on Penfield road around 4:30 P.M. Officers say a driver struck a pedestrian...
PENFIELD, NY
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum

Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
ROCHESTER, NY

