He is running! In the least surprising news of the year, a low energy Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again last night. The speech itself was also predictable, hitting the traditional authoritarian and nativist favorites. We heard about the “invasion” at the border and “radical Democrats” in the White House, all spiced up with the usual combination of self-complementing anecdotes and self-serving lies that we have come to expect from the former president.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO