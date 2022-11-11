Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Related
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
No man is an island. No NBA player is, either. Even the league’s brightest stars can’t shine alone Yes, having an elite player is a key ingredient in building a championship team. It’s not the only one. They need a quality supporting cast that compliments their skillset.
This Hawks-Thunder Trade Features Trae Young
The NBA draft can be a cruel temptress. It’s a source of excitement for fans and front offices around the league. Sometimes, they can put too many eggs in that basket. When a draft pick doesn’t work out, it ends up looking like a mistake. At the same...
Warriors Demote James Wiseman As Draft Bust Status Grows
The Golden State Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the G League on Tuesday for the foreseeable future. It could last up to 10 consecutive days, based on what coach Steve Kerr told NBA reporters on Monday night. Wiseman has continued to be a bad NBA player. He was a...
This Hornets-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
Talent is the first prerequisite for winning games in the NBA. If you don’t have an immensely talented team, you simply can’t expect to win much. With that said, fit matters too. A poorly constructed roster will also struggle to win, no matter how much talent it has. The best teams have elite talent that plays well together.
Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
Does your favorite team in the NBA have a top-10 player?. If they do, they’ve got a chance of winning the NBA title. Generally, that’s how it works. A top 10 player doesn’t guarantee success, but they are the most important element in winning. Conversely, a team...
This Nets-Sixers Trade Features Kevin Durant
We can all be prisoners of the moment. Even NBA teams. Of course, we know that circumstances change. it’s just not always easy to keep that in mind. Sometimes, it feels like whatever is happening at the moment is all that matters. For some NBA teams, it is. If...
Eric Gordon’s Angry Tweet Reignites NBA Trade Rumors
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a struggle thus far for the Houston Rockets. There was some hope that they would start to show signs of improvement this season as they are loaded with young talent, but that has not yet been the case. Houston is currently 2-12 after losing...
Trade Ideas To Fix Struggling Hopeful NBA Contenders
Some say that hope springs eternal. Some teams around the NBA had better hope that’s true. We’re talking about teams that had NBA championship hopes, and so far, are not looking likely to meet them. The NBA season is still young, but it has reached a stage where we can begin to draw some conclusions.
Jazz Player Bizarre Takes Shot At Joel Embiid
The Utah Jazz are the biggest surprise in the NBA thus far this season, as they looked like a team gearing up for the 2023 NBA Draft during the offseason but have come out of the gates hot. Alas, they did drop their last game on Sunday afternoon against the...
This Pacers-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns should feel good about where they’re at early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Each team is achieving likely around their expectations, but is there a trade involving both franchises that would be beneficial?. By all appearances, Deandre Ayton didn’t feel valued by the...
Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Trade Interest Around NBA
There was some optimism surrounding the Detroit Pistons heading into the 2022-23 season. With some of the moves that they made in the offseason, the organization felt that they could possibly challenge for a playoff spot, at least competing for a place in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Pistons were...
Luka Doncic Records 42-Point Triple-Double Amid Usage Concerns
The workload for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was a hot topic in recent days. Last week, the NBA All-Star admitted that he was already feeling fatigued from carrying such a heavy load of the team’s offense. Doncic was off to an incredible, but unsustainable, start as he scored 30+points in nine straight games to start the season.
This Timberwolves-Wizards Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Value is not stagnant. It changes. Do you follow the economy? Are you hip to cryptocurrency? If so, you know what we’re talking about. Some kind of new currency will come, its price will hit a high, and in all likelihood, it will go. NBA players see a similar cycle.
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Share Epic Moments In Duel
Sunday’s NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers was expected to be a marquee one when the schedule was released. There is a ton of star power and the teams were both hoping to contend this season, but things have not gone according to plan thus far.
Lakers Not Sold On Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Trade?
For months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to the Indiana Pacers in trade rumors. They were one of the first teams listed as a potential suitor for Russell Westbrook early on in the offseason and throughout the NBA offseason the teams exchanged different frameworks and trade proposals. Nothing...
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features James Wiseman
Some problems require a complex solution. At the same time, you want to avoid overcomplicating the problem. NBA teams need to make similar considerations. After all, 1 + 1 = 2, right? Sure, 99 – 98 = 1, so 99 – 98 + 99 – 98 = 1 as well, but what’s the point in making additional work?
This Clippers-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Los Angeles is a city of dreams. It’s also home to two NBA teams. Maybe you’ve been there, and maybe you haven’t. You’re still familiar with it. Of course you’ve seen it in movies – it’s the city where movies get made. The...
Shaquille O’Neal Takes Major Shot At Victor Wembenyama
The 2023 NBA Draft could be a special one. Generational talents are expected to declare for the draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The two faced off a few weeks ago in an exhibition for the G League and put on a show while they were on the court.
Clippers Join Lakers In Myles Turner Trade Pursuit
The unofficial start of the NBA trade season is December 15th as that is when a majority of the trade restrictions on players are lifted and different trade packages can be built. While that is still a month away, there are already some rumors beginning to swirl. One of the...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0