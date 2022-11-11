ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News

The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Trade Ideas To Fix Struggling Hopeful NBA Contenders

Some say that hope springs eternal. Some teams around the NBA had better hope that’s true. We’re talking about teams that had NBA championship hopes, and so far, are not looking likely to meet them. The NBA season is still young, but it has reached a stage where we can begin to draw some conclusions.
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton

The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns should feel good about where they’re at early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Each team is achieving likely around their expectations, but is there a trade involving both franchises that would be beneficial?. By all appearances, Deandre Ayton didn’t feel valued by the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

Luka Doncic Records 42-Point Triple-Double Amid Usage Concerns

The workload for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was a hot topic in recent days. Last week, the NBA All-Star admitted that he was already feeling fatigued from carrying such a heavy load of the team’s offense. Doncic was off to an incredible, but unsustainable, start as he scored 30+points in nine straight games to start the season.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features James Wiseman

Some problems require a complex solution. At the same time, you want to avoid overcomplicating the problem. NBA teams need to make similar considerations. After all, 1 + 1 = 2, right? Sure, 99 – 98 = 1, so 99 – 98 + 99 – 98 = 1 as well, but what’s the point in making additional work?
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

