coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to live with her foster mother at age 2, rescued...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
coloradosun.com
Oil, gas, coal mining on federal land in Colorado generates $393M in revenue, most in 14 years
Oil, natural gas and coal mining operations on federal lands in Colorado generated more than $393 million in lease and fee revenues in 2022 for the federal and state governments — the most in 14 years. A combination of increased oil production, higher commodity prices and new royalty rates...
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the new record for heaviest brook trout caught in Colorado, pulling in a fish that was 26.25 inches long with a girth of 16 inches and a weight of eight pounds, nine ounces. ...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
cpr.org
Proposition 125, allowing Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains too close to call
The fate of Proposition 125, which would allow Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains undecided as counties continue to process their final ballots from last week’s midterm election. As of Monday evening, the contest stands at 50.41 percent in favor to 49.59 percent against. The measure appears to...
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters approve ballot measure setting aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing
A ballot measure that would set aside nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits increase the number of affordable housing units across Colorado appears to have passed by a narrow margin. By 11 a.m. Monday, 52% of the votes tallied were in...
Summit Daily News
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
Video of predator hunting in Colorado neighborhood shows risk to pet owners
With a maximum weight of about 40 pounds, Colorado's bobcats are smaller than most medium-sized dogs. That being said, this deadly predator is nothing to scoff at – especially if you're a Centennial State pet owner. Though bobcat attacks on humans are rare, typically involving a child when they...
DMT, magic mushrooms decriminalization vote passed by Coloradans
Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision.
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?
History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
lamarledger.com
After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?
Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV
DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before. More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October....
FOX21News.com
4th Annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution
State releases five-year plan to reduce Alzheimer’s …. A five-year plan released by the Colorado Department of Public Health on Monday to help reduce the impact of Alzheimer's disease. Old Stage Road Murder. Motorcyclist killed on Platte after running red light. Motorcyclist killed on Platte after running red light.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
