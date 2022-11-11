When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the new record for heaviest brook trout caught in Colorado, pulling in a fish that was 26.25 inches long with a girth of 16 inches and a weight of eight pounds, nine ounces. ...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO