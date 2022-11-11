ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record

When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the new record for heaviest brook trout caught in Colorado, pulling in a fish that was 26.25 inches long with a girth of 16 inches and a weight of eight pounds, nine ounces. ...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”

Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV

DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before. More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October....
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

4th Annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution

State releases five-year plan to reduce Alzheimer’s …. A five-year plan released by the Colorado Department of Public Health on Monday to help reduce the impact of Alzheimer's disease. Old Stage Road Murder. Motorcyclist killed on Platte after running red light. Motorcyclist killed on Platte after running red light.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy