WECT

Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WITN

Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday. New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of...
WILMINGTON, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First sculpture park in nation to honor U.S. Colored Troops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cameron Art Museum invited the community to celebrate the only sculpture park in the country created to honor the United States Colored Troops and their fight for freedom. It’s a part of American History some say is omitted from school books, the heroes who...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police, wildlife officials hold informational session on coyote management

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission held an informational session Tuesday night about coyotes. Biologists from the commission discussed coyote management within the community and also answered questions from those present for the session. The biologists...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WRAL

Woman killed in Sampson County house fire

ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sun Country Airlines announces new service from Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another air carrier will soon be offering service from ILM. Sun Country Airlines announcing plans to fly non-stop between Wilmington and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June of 2023. Tuesday’s announcement is part of the airline’s 15-city route expansion. “We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route...
WILMINGTON, NC
Centre Daily

Rabid pet cat attacks its owner, North Carolina officials say

A rabid pet cat attacked its owner after contracting the disease from a wild animal, North Carolina health officials said. The cat is believed to have gotten rabies from an “unspecified wild animal” during the week of Nov. 2 in the “southern central part” of Brunswick County, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Brunswick County Health Services.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Belville suing developer of new apartments

BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
BELVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Teacher of the Month leads ‘gym class’ without a gym

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the weather gets colder, more activities across the Cape Fear are moving indoors. However one thing that can’t move indoors is Johnathan Sidbury’s physical education class at Alderman Elementary School. Mr. Sidbury has worked at Alderman for nearly a decade, coming up...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

