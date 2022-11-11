Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Related
WECT
Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
WECT
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market...
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday. New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First sculpture park in nation to honor U.S. Colored Troops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cameron Art Museum invited the community to celebrate the only sculpture park in the country created to honor the United States Colored Troops and their fight for freedom. It’s a part of American History some say is omitted from school books, the heroes who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“It’s a big game changer”: Bladen County business owner reacts to alcohol sales vote
AMMON, NC (WWAY)– A Bladen County couple, who is among several small business owners who have been pushing for alcohol sales in unincorporated parts of Bladen County, can now call their efforts a success. The measure passed in last week’s election. “We really just wanted the same accessibility...
WECT
Two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Athletes take to Wilmington streets for 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Athletes, families and spectators, took to the streets of downtown Wilmington on Sunday for the 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon. The first race was held in 1998 and the “Battleship” is considered one of the oldest half marathons in the south. The 5K...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police, wildlife officials hold informational session on coyote management
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission held an informational session Tuesday night about coyotes. Biologists from the commission discussed coyote management within the community and also answered questions from those present for the session. The biologists...
WRAL
Woman killed in Sampson County house fire
ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sun Country Airlines announces new service from Wilmington International Airport
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another air carrier will soon be offering service from ILM. Sun Country Airlines announcing plans to fly non-stop between Wilmington and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June of 2023. Tuesday’s announcement is part of the airline’s 15-city route expansion. “We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route...
Centre Daily
Rabid pet cat attacks its owner, North Carolina officials say
A rabid pet cat attacked its owner after contracting the disease from a wild animal, North Carolina health officials said. The cat is believed to have gotten rabies from an “unspecified wild animal” during the week of Nov. 2 in the “southern central part” of Brunswick County, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Brunswick County Health Services.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Teacher of the Month leads ‘gym class’ without a gym
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the weather gets colder, more activities across the Cape Fear are moving indoors. However one thing that can’t move indoors is Johnathan Sidbury’s physical education class at Alderman Elementary School. Mr. Sidbury has worked at Alderman for nearly a decade, coming up...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
Comments / 0