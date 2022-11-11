ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured during shooting at Broadway and Colfax in downtown Denver

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter report around 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway.

Major security overhaul planned for downtown Denver

According to a preliminary investigation by police, two suspects fired shots at each other and the woman who was injured was not involved.

Police said a woman was taken to the hospital and her injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The two suspects ran from the scene and have not been identified or located.

This intersection is right near the RTD bus hub for downtown and one block from the Colorado Capitol.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

