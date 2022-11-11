Hot market for warehouses is driving a trucking ghetto into SLC’s last agricultural land and right through the city’s draft master plan

Read full article on original website
Robert Henson
4d ago
When we have allowed buildings on all the arable land in the state and are going hungry at least we can rest assured that there are plenty of warehouses full of Chinese made crap.
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
Salt Lake City's new wastewater treatment plant won't be as smelly
Wastewater isn't the most exciting topic, but it's important to ensure that what you flush down the toilet continues to work.
buildingsaltlake.com
City to reveal its anti-displacement strategy this week at Planning Commission
Even as they continue to author pro-growth legislation, both the Mendenhall Administration and the City Council have expressed unease about the rise in rents that has pushed across Salt Lake City from east to west. As what used to be ‘Downtown rates’ spread to central city and the west side,...
KSLTV
UDOT asks for public input on I-15 alternatives from Farmington to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is asking people to weigh in on some of the alternatives for travel along Interstate 15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City. They’re taking cues from the community on how they feel about transportation. What would make it easier to...
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council
A subdivision in Heber City that gave the city council pause in early November is back for final approval this week. Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week. It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of...
Park Record
Main Street opposes renewal of Park City’s contract with the Silly Market
The Park Silly Sunday Market and the brick-and-mortar businesses along Main Street in the 15 years since the debut of the open-air bazaar have attempted to reach compromises about a list of issues, but the sides have never seemed to be in complete agreement. The Silly Market sees the event...
Suzanne Harrison declares victory in the Salt Lake County Council Dist. B race
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Democrat Suzanne Harrison declared victory in the Salt Lake County Council at-large B race on Monday, Nov. 14. The latest ballot results show Harrison leading Republican Richard Snelgrove by 31,948 votes, which is a 10.16% advantage that the councilmember-elect said “would be extremely difficult to overcome with the remaining ballots.” […]
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
kslnewsradio.com
Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead
SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ of the Best Hikes Near Salt Lake City: Waterfalls, Alpine Lakes and Peaks
Are you looking for the best hiking trails near Salt Lake City? Salt Lake City has a huge variety of hiking trails within an hour's drive. In only minutes, you can reach trails that will lead you to waterfalls, alpine lakes, mountain peaks and more. Explore Antelope Island State Park,...
KUTV
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
Utah man jumps into freezing cold river to save woman who drove her car off a boat dock
A man from Elk Ridge, Utah, reportedly jumped into Idaho's freezing cold Snake River to save a woman after she drove her car off a boat dock, according to EastIdahoNews.com.
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Man accused of assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City
One man has been taken into custody after he was accused of physically assaulting one woman and hitting another man with his car before driving away on Monday morning, Nov. 14.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
kslnewsradio.com
Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years
SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. According to its website, Les Madeleines was the third...
