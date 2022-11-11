ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Corpses Surfacing In Lake Mead Could Be Connected To Chicago Mob

By Logan DeLoye
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gccjx_0j7ijlEI00
Photo: Getty Images

A drought drying up precious natural resources around Las Vegas is beginning to reveal more than just cracked, crumbling Earth. According to ABC7 , bodies are surfacing as Lake Mead water levels drop, and a few of them could be connected to Chicago mob activity from decades past. A total of six bodies have been pulled from the well-known lake that exists as a source of drinking water for 25 million people.

ABC7 mentioned that one of the bodies that surfaced from the lake had a bullet hole in its skull. Clothing still present on the deceased individual's body is suspected to have been popular 50 years ago. Chicago gangsters of the 70's and 80's used to control gambling in many locations across the Las Vegas strip. It was also around this time that a handful of "mob-linked" men disappeared when business on the strip got stressful.

Author John L. Smith noted that Johnnie Pappas was one of the mob members that vanished. He worked an "outfit-run" casino right beside Lake Mead up until his mysterious disappearance in 1976. University of Nevada Las Vegas history professor, Michael Green detailed the crucial role that the drought is playing in uncovering these unsolved murders.

"They would have boats on the lake for celebrities, high rollers, people are willing to pay for it. So there was always this connection with Lake Mead as a recreation area, and then eventually Lake Mead as the water supply. And now the water supply is dropping so the bodies are bobbing up," Green explained to ABC7 .

Despite authorities omitting to discuss the identities of the bodies surfacing in Lake Mead, many continue to speculate the corpses' connection to Chicago mob outfits.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
watchers.news

Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.

A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why

As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
NEVADA STATE
12 News

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members

LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
ARIZONA STATE
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

Texas busing 50 migrants to Philadelphia without warning

A bus carrying around 50 migrants departed Texas bound for Philadelphia on Saturday, according to several news outlets. Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50-52 individuals seeking asylum, rather Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney learned the news from a community partner, according to CBS Philadelphia. The city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OutThere Colorado

Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use

WASHINGTON — As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed. Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation. The seven Colorado River Basin states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California — have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksub590.com

Old West Legends That Were Real Oklahoma Outlaws

Every time I take a vacation away from Oklahoma, it never ceases to amaze me how little people know about this state. I hopped in a cab in Waikiki when I was in Hawaii about a decade ago. The cabbie said "Where are you from?" I told him and the only topic of conversation he could muster was "So that Murrah bombing was pretty bad, huh?" but that's not even a dip in the ocean of weird Oklahoma-based conversations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
828
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy