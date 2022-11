Champlain College and Hula have announced a formal partnership to support growing the entrepreneurial community of Vermont. Champlain College President Alex Hernandez announced a new partnership between Champlain College and Hula at his inauguration ceremony earlier this month. The college and business incubator are committed to working together to support the growth of the entrepreneurial community and be an economic engine of opportunity for Vermont.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO