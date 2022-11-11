ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Christmas tree is arguably the centerpiece of every home decked out for the holiday season . Even if you've ready pulled your wreaths, candles and mistletoe out of storage, the festivities are not complete until you have the perfect tree to tie it all together. Plus, who doesn't love sipping on some hot chocolate or egg nog while adding glittering lights and shiny ornaments to a live fir that you've decided to stick in the middle of your living room?

Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes. Some are tall and skinny, while others are short and full. No matter what kind of tree you prefer, this Missouri farm is sure to have the right one just for you.

Parade , our source for today, recently compiled a list of where to find the best Christmas tree farms in every state. They named Fort Osage Farm White Pine Lodge in Independence as the best of the best in Missouri . Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you end up purchasing your Christmas tree at Fort Osage Farm White Pine Lodge in Independence, prepare for what comes next! Every Christmas tree bought comes with candy canes, coloring books, hot spiced tea and cocoa."

