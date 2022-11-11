Proof of reserves is an attempt by exchanges to reassure their customers — but they have a long way to go. The collapse of platforms such as FTX, Celsius, BlockFi, Voyager Digital and Hodlnaut has instilled deep skepticism in centralized custodians — especially those whose don’t directly derive revenue from their custodial services. Those that remain in business and still honor withdrawals need a way to win back trust and avoid a massive user exodus.

