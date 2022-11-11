ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Independent

Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
Minnesota Reformer

Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback

Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Trump files paperwork for 2024 presidential run

Former President Trump has filed his paperwork to run for the White House in 2024 with the Federal Election Commission. The candidacy filing was dated Tuesday and published moments before Trump took the stage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to make the bid official. Trump for weeks has teased...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV-TV

Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
WSAV-TV

Scott announces challenge to McConnell in private meeting

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (Fla.) announced during a closed-door Senate Republican Conference meeting Tuesday afternoon that he will challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) for his job as top Senate GOP leader. Scott’s spokesman, McKinley Lewis, confirmed the leadership challenge, which caught many Senate Republicans by surprise....
FLORIDA STATE

