Read full article on original website
Related
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
WSAV-TV
George Conway: Trump-DeSantis 2024 battle would be ‘mud fest to end all mud fests’
Attorney and anti-Trump Republican George Conway said on Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” that a 2024 GOP presidential primary between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be “the mud fest to end all mud fests,” adding that he doesn’t believe the governor will run.
WSAV-TV
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
(The Hill) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday that he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Donald Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David...
Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WSAV-TV
Trump files paperwork for 2024 presidential run
Former President Trump has filed his paperwork to run for the White House in 2024 with the Federal Election Commission. The candidacy filing was dated Tuesday and published moments before Trump took the stage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to make the bid official. Trump for weeks has teased...
WSAV-TV
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
WSAV-TV
Scott announces challenge to McConnell in private meeting
National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (Fla.) announced during a closed-door Senate Republican Conference meeting Tuesday afternoon that he will challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) for his job as top Senate GOP leader. Scott’s spokesman, McKinley Lewis, confirmed the leadership challenge, which caught many Senate Republicans by surprise....
Laura Ingraham: Mr. Fetterman goes to Washington
Fox News host Laura Ingraham is keeping tabs on Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman and his first day in Washington, D.C., on "The Ingraham Angle."
Defense & National Security — West in uproar after Russian missile hits Poland
The United States is on high alert after a Russian missile strike in Poland killed two people on Tuesday, an incident that could signal a major turning point for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. We’ll share what we know of the strike and the U.S. and NATO response, plus an...
WSAV-TV
Virginia McLaurin, who went viral dancing with the Obamas, dies at 113
(The Hill) – Virginia McLaurin, who went viral for spontaneously dancing with former President Obama and Michelle Obama during a 2016 Black History Month celebration, died on Monday. She was 113 years old. McLaurin passed away early Monday morning after being placed under hospice care a few days prior,...
Comments / 0