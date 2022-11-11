ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Port Canaveral man dies after being rescued from yacht during Hurricane Nicole

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhk48_0j7ihxeC00

COCOA, Fla. — A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died early Thursday morning after he was rescued from a yacht while Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Brevard County.

Cocoa Police said around 4:30 a.m. they got a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was in distress while they were on their yacht, which was docked at Lee Wenner Park.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When police and firefighters arrived, they said they found the couple on the boat as it was being battered by the waves and the dock.

Firefighters said they managed to get on the boat and started CPR on the man, who was later identified as Thomas Whittle. During the rescue attempt, officers said the yacht broke loose from the dock and began to drift.

Responders said they were able to secure the boat with a rope and the couple was transported to the hospital. Whittle later died.

Detectives are investigating and the man’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R7JK_0j7ihxeC00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead in Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his body floating about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Single-engine plane crashes in Oak Hill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed in Oak Hill on Tuesday afternoon. Volusia County deputies said the plane crashed on a grassy runway on Maytown Road. Deputies said the pilot was injured but conscious. Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
OAK HILL, FL
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. One person was a "trauma alert" and was...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
137K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy