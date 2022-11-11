Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly...
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team
While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
Lolo Jones weighs in on Clemson RB Will Shipley’s impressive hurdle
Will Shipley delivered a hurdle so perfect on Saturday that it left even Lolo Jones impressed. Shipley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. The sophomore running back broke a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was aided by his great hurdle.
Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
NFL Fans React To Mark Davis’ Comments About Josh McDaniels
After acquiring superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones during the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were expected by some to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Instead, their season has become an unmitigated disaster, as they have sunk to a 2-7 record, the second-worst mark in the...
Ron Rivera fights back tears after Commanders beat Eagles: ‘My mom would be proud’
The Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season. Following the 32-21 win on Monday Night Football, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was overcome by emotion. “My mom would be proud,” Rivera muttered as he fought back tears. The Commanders presented him with a game...
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
ESPN analyst names quarterback 'biggest offseason need' for Giants
ESPN's Matt Miller clearly isn't sold on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this fall. For a piece published Tuesday, Miller named "quarterback" New York's "biggest offseason need" as of the midway point of the 2022 campaign. "Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has played his...
Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
Packers Release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
The Green Bay Packers have given up on two promising members of their 2021 draft class, with the team releasing third-round receiver Amari Rodgers and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. Rodgers was billed as a “complete football player” after the draft but he made zero impact in about...
Report: Rays Trade Miles Mastrobuoni to Cubs
The Chicago Cubs' latest acquisition, according to the Tampa Bay Times Marc Topkin, is a 27-year-old left-handed hitting utility-man. Though he only has 16 Major League plate appearances, Mastrobuoni has been elite in the minor leagues. In 2022, he hit 16 home runs and slashed .300/.377/.469 for the Triple-A Durham...
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Report: Commanders DE Chase Young to return Sunday
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Tuesday. The news comes one year and one day after Young tore his right ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, 23, began the season...
