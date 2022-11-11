SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jazz had won six straight games at home. The Jazz built an 80-73 lead late in the third quarter after Beasley made three baskets during a 16-7 run. But Utah quickly fell behind in the fourth, struggling to play at a faster tempo against New York’s defense.

