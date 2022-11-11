Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Damian Lillard gets real after Luka Doncic, Mavs end Blazers road trip on sour note
The Portland Trail Blazers let one slip away against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday. Damian Lillard and co. went up against a Mavs side that was 5-1 in American Airlines Arena entering the contest and nearly came away with the win. The Blazers held a three-point...
Blake Griffin’s message to Marcus Smart that sparked heroic effort vs. Thunder
Blake Griffin never entered the game for the Boston Celtics on Monday night, yet was still critical in the team’s comeback win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His help didn’t come in the form of playing time, but rather a piece of advice he gave to Celtics point guard Marcus Smart.
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely...
‘Fake it until you make it’: Joe Harris reveals harsh reality Nets are living in amid Kyrie Irving drama
It’s hard to deny that the Brooklyn Nets have been the most drama-filled team in the entire NBA over the past few months. Their troubles extend all the way back to the offseason when Kevin Durant demanded — and later on retracted — a trade away from the team. Right now, though, it’s Kyrie Irving and his antisemitic scandal that has brought about a lot of unwanted stress within the team.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Ja Morant breaks Twitter after insane hand-switch dunk vs. Pelicans
Challenge Ja Morant at the rim at your own risk. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard reminded the rest of the NBA of what he is capable of in midair Tuesday night when he unloaded a ridiculously athletic dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans. During a possession in the third quarter,...
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jazz had won six straight games at home. The Jazz built an 80-73 lead late in the third quarter after Beasley made three baskets during a 16-7 run. But Utah quickly fell behind in the fourth, struggling to play at a faster tempo against New York’s defense.
Ben Simmons drops f-bomb amid added pressure with Kyrie Irving out of lineup
Ben Simmons has had a very difficult last couple of seasons. Some of it may have been by his making. Nevertheless, he continues to face difficult questions. Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Simmons was put in a tough spot again. Simmons was asked whether he’s feeling...
Celtics icon Paul Pierce’s bold Ja Morant declaration will have Jayson Tatum scratching his head
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.
Biggest Ben Simmons challenge revealed by Jacque Vaughn ahead of Nets-Kings game
It’s clear that Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing like his old self, the version that was balling night in and night out with the Philadelphia 76ers. For Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, it is a real challenge for him to make Simmons feel as comfortable as he could to finally unlock the guard-forward’s best […] The post Biggest Ben Simmons challenge revealed by Jacque Vaughn ahead of Nets-Kings game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Stewart injury update will leave Pistons fans throwing their hands up
The Detroit Pistons are already expected to be without Cade Cunningham for the next few games as he recovers from a shin soreness. Now, in more bad news for the franchise, they’ll also be missing Isaiah Stewart for the foreseeable future after his latest injury. For those who missed it, Stewart suffered a foot injury […] The post Isaiah Stewart injury update will leave Pistons fans throwing their hands up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Tuesday night’s showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies was supposed to be a spectacle that pitted two of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. We were presented with some good news after Ja Morant was confirmed as available for the clash after missing the Grizzlies’ previous game due to […] The post REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat dealing with Tyler Herro injury for upcoming road trip
The Miami Heat will be without one of their top scoring options to open their upcoming road trip, as Tyler Herro is reportedly not traveling with the team, per Ira Winderman. The young shooting guard is battling an ankle injury and his timetable is unclear. The Heat are set to open the trip against the […] The post Heat dealing with Tyler Herro injury for upcoming road trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/22
Happy Tuesday fellow bettors! The Brooklyn Nets will continue their road trip by taking on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It is time to check out NBA odds series, where our Nets-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed. After winning four of their last five games overall, the Nets were simply overwhelmed by the […] The post NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
