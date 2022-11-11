ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm's new X-T5 mirrorless camera is an exciting step forward for the ever-popular X-T series, bringing with it a wide range of upgrades and innovative features. How does it stand up in practice? This excellent video review takes a look at the camera specifically for photography work and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in those scenarios.
Fstoppers

An Easy Way to Afford New Gear This Peak Season

With Black Friday approaching day by day, we are all excited about the massive rebates on photo gear this 2022 peak season. Indeed, there were exciting new releases by a lot of camera brands that make this season like no other. If you want to learn how you can afford all the cool purchases, this article is for you.
Fstoppers

Is Stop Motion the Revamp Your Images Have Been Missing?

If you've ever found yourself posting a photo in which you've masterfully designed your shadows, created asymmetrical balance, and selected a brilliant color palette just to see it wildly out-performed by a reel of a 20-year-old aimlessly walking down a sidewalk and spiraled into complete despair, then this is for you. In this article, I will walk you through how to shoot skillfully crafted images and easily stitch them into a stop-motion. The artist strikes a treaty with the Insta.
The Independent

Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again

Nasa is trying once more to launch its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.Now the space agency will try again in a launch window that opens in the middle of the night on Wednesday, local time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
FLORIDA STATE
Fstoppers

More minimal

Just to keep Marcus' minimal theme going, this is a shot I took over the summer. I quite like the stark contrast between red and gray, the natural against the fabricated. How about the crop/balance? All sincere feedback appreciated.
Fstoppers

We Review the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens

Canon has released a series of nice primes that are reasonably priced and in a friendly size and weight. Most of these lenses also have 1:2 macro abilities. The latest one is the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM. Let’s find out if it's just as great as its siblings.
Fstoppers

8 Steps to Creating a Landscape Photo

Landscape photography takes the confluence of a variety of factors: technical skill, creative vision, time management, ability to predict conditions, and often, just a little bit of luck. If you would like to get your landscape photography on the right track, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you an eight-step process to creating a compelling image.

Comments / 0

Community Policy