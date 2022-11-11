Read full article on original website
10NEWS
DeSantis visits Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where homes collapsed into the ocean during Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Nicole battered Florida's east coast last week, leaving communities devastated as homes and buildings collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with state and local officials to create a response and recovery plan. The governor visited Volusia County on Friday where beachside...
‘Beach of the Month’: 2 friends make feet in Florida sand a priority
Two friends, originally from Missouri, are making Florida sand and sun a priority each month with their "Beach of the Month" adventures.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
Builder of Vilano Beach blue house explains how it continues to weather the storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A home along A1A is left sitting on stilts as it continues to survive storm after storm, leaving many wondering: How is this possible?. Comments about the famous so-called Blue House have been pouring in online. We’ve tracked down the builder to get some of your questions answered.
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
Daytona Beach Building Collapses Into Ocean Due to Hurricane Nicole: VIDEO
A building on Daytona Beach recently collapsed due to Hurricane Nicole’s forceful impact. In recent video footage, viewers can watch as gusty winds and rough surf appear to have caused the structure to fall in as the storm made landfall. However, the building was one of many that literally fell victim to the ferocity of Hurricane Nicole.
WESH
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach resident to hold final community shoe drive
For 13 years, Matthew Monroe has been asking for shoes on his birthday. Monroe has likely collected at least 8,000 shoes in that span of time — all for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes to those in need worldwide. And seeing as Monroe recently celebrated his 18th birthday and will be away at college for his next one, this year's collection efforts will be the last he takes on in Ormond Beach.
click orlando
How to navigate traffic after the launch of Artemis I rocket Wednesday in Brevard County
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County and the city of Titusville is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center Wednesday because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a...
Action News Jax
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Florida Governor DeSantis Announces Hurricane Nicole Roadway Repairs Completed In Record Time
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida on Thursday morning, destroying portions of A1A and multiple structures. On Saturday, just three days later, the roadways are repaired. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of all sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A with the Florida Department
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
