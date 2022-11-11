Read full article on original website
Impact Wrestling Returning To Canada Soon
According to a recent press release, Impact Wrestling will return to the nation on March 24th and 25th of 2023:. The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action.
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
Court Bauer Reveals Stephanie McMahon Had Never Seen An Episode Of ECW Before WWE Relaunched The Brand
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of the original ECW before the WWE relaunched the brand. Court Bauer said:. “Stephanie definitely had blinders on...
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
Huge Title Match Made Official For IMPACT Wrestling's Over Drive Event
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will put her title on the line against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockouts Standing Match at the company's upcoming Over Drive Event. This comes after Grace successfully defended her title against Gisele Shaw on this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling and was brutally attacked by Slamovich with a steel chair.
Colby Corino Says Deadlock Is One Of The Craziest Environments He Has Ever Wrestled In
Pro wrestling veteran Colby Corino spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as how Deadlock Pro Wrestling is one of the craziest environments he's ever wrestled in and how Deadlock is also where fans can see the most authentic version of Colby Corino in professional wrestling.
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
Early Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. AEW's Full Gear PPV will...
Chris Jericho Says Chyna Might Have Sabotaged His WWE Title Match At Fully Loaded 2000 With Triple H
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how there was a big sign in the Gorilla position that said stay away from the Spanish announce table, but Chyna didn't stay away and The Ocho thinks she did it on purpose to sabotage his WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match against Triple H, who was her ex-boyfriend.
Earl Hebner Talks About Bret Hart Reaching Out To Him, Patching Up Their Relationship Years After WWE Montreal Screwjob
Earl may have screwed Bret, but Bret is okay with him at this point. Legendary pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering his career in the business. During the discussion, the man who served as referee and the...
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
Brutus Beefcake Talks Honky Tonk Man’s 10-Second Loss To The Ultimate Warrior
WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a number of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man was supposed to drop the Intercontinental Championship to him and how they were supposed to get a four to five month run with him chasing the title, but fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior threw a tantrum and that would lead to Honky Tonk Man dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship to The Ultimate Warrior in 10 seconds.
Former WWE Coach Was Nearly Fired By John Laurinaitis For Wearing Sweatpants
Former WWE coach and pro wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard recently appeared on Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a variety of topics such as how he was nearly fired from the company by former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis for wearing sweatpants to work time and time again.
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon (Photo)
-- The worlds of WWE and All Elite Wrestling recently collided. Over the weekend, former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW star Abadon. Check out the photo below: (via Twitter) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of 'Top 10'...
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Drew Gulak Loses World Series Bet (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new edition of WWE Top 10 surfaced on the channel, along with the following description:. Watch every time Seth “Freakin” Rollins captured a championship in WWE, featuring battles against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more....
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/12): Peoria, Illinois
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated inside the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
Wheeler Yuta Says AEW Star Is "A Fountain Of Untapped Potetntial"
During his recent chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. Check out the comments from the Blackpool Combat Club member below:. “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only...
Former WWE Star Says It Was A Feather In Stone Cold's Cap To Wrestle Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as the RAW main event matchup he had against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 and how they had tremendous amount of respect for each other due to being involved in a match like that as well as how he thinks The Texas Rattlesnake was honored to wrestle him and how the match was a feather in Austin's cap.
Jay Lethal Reveals He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or They Fire Him
Top AEW Star Jay Lethal appeared on The Kurt Angle Show podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he would still be a part of IMPACT Wrestling if he didn't get fired and he would still be working for Ring Of Honor if the company didn't close down as he believes in loyalty and a person's word more than working for the highest bidder and the amount of money he is making.
