ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones. Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website. Officials said that as long as hunters...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Ag Commissioner Mike Strain declares Nov. 15 Louisiana Sweet Potato Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has declared Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day. “As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week,” Strain said.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-210 Westbound

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces there will be a lane closure along parts of I-210 West from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 17. The right lane will be closed from Opelousas Street to LA 14 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m....
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy