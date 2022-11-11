Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones. Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website. Officials said that as long as hunters...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KPLC TV
Ag Commissioner Mike Strain declares Nov. 15 Louisiana Sweet Potato Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has declared Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day. “As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week,” Strain said.
KPLC TV
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-210 Westbound
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces there will be a lane closure along parts of I-210 West from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 17. The right lane will be closed from Opelousas Street to LA 14 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m....
