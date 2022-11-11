ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Najee Harris lobbies for running backs to be more involved in Steelers passing game

By Joe Rutter
 4 days ago
After being heavily involved in the passing game in his rookie season, running back Najee Harris has seen that role decrease significantly at the midpoint of his second year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the bye week, Harris approached offensive coordinator Matt Canada about returning to what worked last season. Not just for him, but rookie Jaylen Warren, who has emerged as the Steelers’ third-down back.

“I talked to them and thought we should run more routes out of the backfield from a running back standpoint,” Harris said Friday. “I don’t know what is going to happen from there.”

Harris was targeted 94 times last year when he totaled 74 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns. The only players targeted more frequently were wide receivers Diontae Johnson (169) and Chase Claypool (105).

At the midpoint of the season, Harris’ targets have dropped to 28, and he has 24 receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

Harris has been the fifth-most targeted Steelers player, trailing Johnson (76), Claypool (50), tight end Pat Freiermuth (48) and rookie receiver George Pickens (43). Warren, in his backup role, has 12 catches on 14 targets.

With the trade that sent Claypool to Chicago, the Steelers could spread some of his targets to the running backs. Harris, though, could have his role reduced Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Warren has a 5.3 yards per carry average and could be in line for more playing time given Harris’ struggles this season. He is averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt, and his 361 rushing yards rank No. 34 in the league.

Asked whether he expects to play as much as he did in the first half when he was on the field for 69% of the offensive snaps, Harris said, “I don’t know. I can’t control that.”

