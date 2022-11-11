Read full article on original website
Related
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
Former President Donald Trump announces 2024 run
This announcement comes a week after many of the candidates he backed lost during the midterms.
WKRG
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WKRG
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF THE HOUSE YET?. It’s simple: Neither party has yet...
WKRG
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
WKRG
Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House
This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed for a majority.
WKRG
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
WKRG
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be...
WKRG
Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers
A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the Title 42 policy that allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, toppling a Trump-era policy embraced by the Biden administration. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., found the policy violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), striking...
WKRG
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
A Georgia judge on Tuesday found the state’s six-week abortion ban to be “plainly unconstitutional” and has barred it from being enforced. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney granted a motion filed by plaintiffs in a civil suit against Georgia to block the ban, which has been in place since July.
Comments / 0