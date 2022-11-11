ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Guitar World Magazine

The 17-string bass Elwood Francis played during a ZZ Top show was a cheap Chinese knockoff of Jared Dines' 18-string Ormsby

When ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis pulled out a bright-yellow 17-string bass during their November 5 gig in Huntsville, Alabama, the guitar world went nuts. It was difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of the behemoth, which was used for 1983’s Got Me Under Pressure – sure, it had a Fender logo on its headstock, but there’s no way that’s genuine.
American Songwriter

Former Rolling Stones Bassist, Bill Wyman, Dishes on Members Past and Present

Band members, love them or hate them at times, become family. Even when break-ups, retirements, or even deaths threaten the group’s structure, many times those familial bonds hold. When it comes to a band like the Rolling Stones, a group in which famed guitarist Keith Richards said “No one leaves this band unless they’re in a wooden box,” the mates are still a family.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
The Independent

Garage contents that spawned rock’s greatest guitars are auctioned

The contents of a converted garage that regularly played host to rock legends such as George Harrison and Ronnie Wood are expected to trigger a wave of excitement among music fans when they go up for sale.The garage in Chatham, Kent, was the workshop of Britain’s premier guitar-maker, the late Tony Zemaitis.It was visited regularly by the likes of George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Pete Townshend, Bobby Womack and David Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti.While Zemaitis shunned the limelight, his distinctive guitars have been used by some of the biggest names in the music world and continue to be much...

