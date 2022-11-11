JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach outside a Jackson nightclub found out after surgery that she had been 9-weeks pregnant. Terri Evans' family said in a statement that the 29-year-old wasn't aware that she was pregnant when she was shot Friday night outside Club Plus on Robinson Road. According to officials, the club's owner, Carl Powell, 45, was involved in an argument outside the club, which led to the shooting.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO