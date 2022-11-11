Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Child Protection Services celebrates adoption awareness month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a day of excitement and gratitude as new parents came together for some food, fun, and fellowship. The young people at Saturday’s event enjoyed time with their new families, face painting, inflatables, and snow cones. The kids and their parents were also encouraged to wear their favorite team’s colors.
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
WAPT
28th annual Metro Jackson Heart Walk honors heart attack, stroke survivors
JACKSON, Miss. — The American Heart Association held the 28th annual Metro Jackson Heart Walk Saturday morning at the Mississippi Museum of Art. There was a walk or run 5K, a one-mile route as well as games for kids, a dog contest and DJ playing disco music. The walk...
WAPT
News We Love: Richland teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Brandon resident Christen White is about to make her on-air debut on Wheel of Fortune. White is an eighth grade math teacher at Richland Junior High. She flew out to California earlier this month to record the game show. Her mom LaVonda White and fiancé Charlie King accompanied her on...
Canton Public School District celebrates “A” rating
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After years of hard work, school officials in Canton are celebrating a remarkable achievement. The Canton Public School District (CPSD) earned “A” ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). An amazing achievement, working their way up from a “D” rating years ago, and it shows. “We have grown tremendously. In […]
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
Vicksburg Post
Sunday fire at Triumph Church in Vicksburg limited to women’s bathroom
A fire broke out inside Triumph Church on Sunday evening in a women’s bathroom. Vicksburg Warren E-911 was alerted by callers and a smoke alarm system of a structure fire at Triumph Church on Honeysuckle Lane at approximately 6:20 p.m. Fire units from Culkin and Bovina were dispatched to...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
WLBT
Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
WAPT
Woman shot in stomach outside Jackson nightclub was pregnant, family members say
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach outside a Jackson nightclub found out after surgery that she had been 9-weeks pregnant. Terri Evans' family said in a statement that the 29-year-old wasn't aware that she was pregnant when she was shot Friday night outside Club Plus on Robinson Road. According to officials, the club's owner, Carl Powell, 45, was involved in an argument outside the club, which led to the shooting.
WAPT
Fire guts brick building
JACKSON, Miss. — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that started Monday night in Jackson. Crews responded to Terry Road and Raymond Road around 7:15 p.m. Investigators said a brick building was gutted by the fire. The building was described as a commercial building. Police, firefighters and...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, November 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage...
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
WAPT
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
